The Duo is the best-selling Instant Pot of all time, and now the upgraded Duo Plus model is on sale at Amazon with a 20% discount.

Instant Pot’s Duo Plus Mini 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker features nine different cooking modes and 13 one-touch programs, and it’s on sale for $79.99 instead of $100.

This is the single best selling deal right now on Amazon’s entire site!

Do you know how good a product has to be in order to rack up 115,000 5-star ratings on Amazon? This is Amazon we’re talking about, where people will give something a 1-star review just because UPS delivered it a day late. Registering more than 100,000 5-star ratings is extremely rare, but that’s how good the Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker is — so it’s no wonder why it’s the best-selling deal on Amazon’s entire site right now while it’s 20% off.

This awesome Instant Pot packs nine different cooking modes spanning everything from pressure cooking and slow cooking to sterilizing, and it also has 13 one-touch programs to make cooking common foods a breeze. It’s the Mini version with a 3-quart capacity, so it’s perfect for families of 2-3 people or for cooking sides to accompany your main dish. It’s the perfect addition to any kitchen and the perfect gift this holiday season!

If you’re looking for a bigger model, another Instant Pot soared up the charts this week to become the #3 best-selling deal on Amazon. It’s the $100 Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker, which is on sale right now for just $59.99. Don’t miss these deals!

Duo Plus Mini, the ideal companion to the Duo Plus 6 quart, combines 9 kitchen appliances in 1, pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute, yogurt maker, sterilizer, and warmer. Prepares dishes up to 70 % faster saving you time and energy in your busy lifestyle.

Features 13 smart programs – Soup/broth, meat/stew, bean/chili, saute, rice, porridge, steam, slow cook, yogurt, keep warm, sterilizer, egg maker, and pressure cook, your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button.

Built with the latest 3rd generation technology, dual pressure settings, 3 temperatures in saute and slow cook, up to 24-hour delay start, automatic keep-warm up to 10 hours, and sound on/off.

Stainless steel (18/8) inner cooking pot, food grade 304, no chemical coating, 3-ply bottom for even heat distribution, a fully sealed environment traps the flavors, nutrients, and aromas in the food.

An upgrade to the all-time bestseller Instant Pot Duo series, the Duo Nova combines 7 appliances in 1: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, food warmer, and yogurt maker. The 6Qt model is the most popular size, with a capacity to cook for up to 6 people – if you’re on the fence about which size is right for you, you can’t go wrong with the 6Qt

Healthy & consistently delicious: Duo Nova is powered by a sophisticated microprocessor that monitors and adjusts pressure, temperature, time, and heat to cook food up to 70% faster than other methods and deliver consistent, delicious results every time

Smart lid: The new easy seal lid gives you one less thing to worry about because it automatically seals your Instant Pot. Steam release is also a breeze with the fast, safe push of the quick release button. And it even comes with a bonus sealing ring

Worry-free cooking: 10+ safety features with UL certification let you “set it and forget it. ” You’re free to do other things while the Duo Nova cooks your dinner safely and quickly, with minimal mess and easy cleanup. The Duo Nova’s food-grade stainless steel 304 (18/8) cooking pot is dishwasher-safe and durable, with no chemical coating.

