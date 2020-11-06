If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You can still find 3M N95 masks for sale from a few online retailers, including Amazon, but prices are severely gouged and the US is reportedly running out of N95 masks for healthcare workers.

That’s why smart people have been swarming Amazon to stock up on Powecom KN95 face masks instead.

These masks and Nan Qi Xing KN95 masks are the only KN95 masks on Amazon that are FDA-authorized, and they were found by NIOSH to work just as well as 3M N95 masks.

It’s official: the coronavirus pandemic in the US has never been as bad as it is right now in terms of daily case volume. It seemed inevitable after schools reopened and people let down their guard, and now it’s happening. To make matters even worse as our daily new case numbers rocket past the 100,000 milestone, The Wall Street Journal reports that the inventory of crucial N95 masks in the US is running low.

But the good news is that it’s still really not difficult at all to protect yourself so you don’t become just one more COVID-19 stat.

For hand hygiene, there are some terrific hand sanitizer options on Amazon right now. The hottest listings right now are 12-packs of 8oz Purell pump bottles and 12-packs of 12.6oz Purell bottles sold directly by Amazon at the lowest price on the internet. As far as face masks, Amazon’s best-selling 3-layer coronavirus face masks are great for low-risk situations and they’re on sale right now for just $0.36 each. You’d have to be crazy not to pick up at least a box or two since we’ll all need to keep wearing face masks for the foreseeable future. If you want something a bit sleeker, you can also find black 3-ply face masks and reusable cloth face masks in stock right now.

For higher-risk situations, however, you need a better face mask that does more to protect you — 3-ply masks mainly keep you from spreading COVID-19 if you’re already infected.

3M face masks are considered by many to be the gold standard, and you can actually get them on Amazon right now along with NIOSH N95 masks from other top brands like 3M Moldex. But there are two reasons you shouldn’t necessarily buy them. First, healthcare workers and other people on the front lines of the war against the novel coronavirus are running out of N95 masks and they need them much more than the general public. And second, most N95 masks you’ll come across online are price-gouged. Instead of getting N95 masks, you should consider KN95 masks. Good KN95 face masks are just as effective as N95 masks — the “95” in both ratings means they block at least 95% of small airborne particles — and they’re far less expensive.

If you want protection from the coronavirus that’s even better than most 3M N95 masks out there, you need to check out Powecom KN95 face masks now that they’re back in stock.

Powecom KN95 face masks are among the only KN95 masks on Amazon that have been tested by NIOSH and are on the FDA’s list of KN95 masks that are authorized for medical use. Beyond that, NIOSH’s testing found that these masks are up to 99.2% effective as opposed to the 95% minimum for an N95 or KN95 mask. Most popular N95 masks from 3M and other top companies were found to filter between 95% and 98% in NIOSH’s tests, so NIOSH says that these Powecom masks work even better!

You can easily pay $100 or even more for a 10-pack of comparable N95 masks because prices are so inflated, but these FDA-authorized KN95 masks from Powecom retail for $45 per 10-pack. Grab them today, however, and you’ll only pay a fraction of that. What’s more, this is an Amazon discount as opposed to a coupon, so you can buy as many packs as you want at this price instead of just one. These masks sold out last week when tens of thousands of our readers swarmed Amazon to get them, so you shouldn’t expect them to stay in stock for too much longer.

If those sell out again, there’s one more type of mask that’s also on the FDA’s list of KN95 masks that are authorized for medical use. Nan Qi Xing KN95 masks filter up to 98.2% of small particles and they start at just $1.80 each!

Those masks are our top choices and they’re the best-selling KN95 masks among our readers, but there are two more great options we want to share as well. If those masks sell out again, or if you’re looking for some variety to ensure you get masks with the best possible fit, check out COVAFLU KN95 face masks and SupplyAID KN95 face masks. The COVAFLU masks are by a British healthcare company called Clinova, and they’re extremely popular on Amazon at just $3 each. SupplyAID masks are just as effective, and 5-packs are in stock right now. Also of note, sleek black KN95 masks that reviewers are calling “perfect” are on sale right now for just $1.40 each.

