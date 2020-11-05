Coronavirus cases in the U.S. topped 100,000/day for the first time earlier this week.

Dr. Fauci warns that coronavirus cases and deaths are likely to increase over the next few weeks as colder weather sets in.

In response to a surge in new infections, Massachusetts recently implemented a new coronavirus lockdown that precludes people from being out past 10 p.m.

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began, the U.S. yesterday reported more than 100,000 new coronavirus cases. The sudden surge in new coronavirus cases, it’s worth noting, isn’t simply a function of increased testing. On the contrary, the rise in new infections is being accompanied by a troubling increase in hospitalizations and coronavirus-related deaths across the country.

With November already in full swing, health experts are anticipating that the pandemic is going to get a lot worse due to colder weather settling in. In fact, a top infectious disease expert recently said that the next 2-3 months “are going to be the darkest of the entire pandemic.”

In the wake of a new resurgence in coronavirus cases, some states have started implementing stricter coronavirus safety measures to prevent things from getting out of control.

Just a few days ago, for instance, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker issued a new stay-at-home order which will demand that people stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. The stay-at-home order isn’t all-encompassing, which is to say people will be allowed to leave for short walks, work, and activities deemed to be essential, such as grocery shopping.

Alongside the new stay-at-home directive, Massachusets is also limiting private gatherings to 10 people and outdoor gatherings to 25 people. What’s more, a more stringent mask-wearing order was also put into effect insofar that masks will be required in outdoor settings even when people are socially distanced.

Further, businesses in the state will have to close up shop at 9:30 p.m. effective tomorrow.

A press release from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reads in part:

COVID-19 case numbers in our state are rising and the Commonwealth’s COVID-19 related hospitalizations and COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) census have more than doubled over the past 2 months. Social gatherings are contributing to these increases. Left unchecked, the current COVID-19 case growth poses a risk to our healthcare system. Intervention is warranted to moderate case growth and preserve hospital capacity. It’s more important than ever to follow guidance from local, state, and federal officials on how to stop the spread of the virus. It is critically important that everybody follows the steps listed below, not just for their own health and safety, but for the health and safety of their family and loved ones as well.

As it stands now, Massachusetts over the last two weeks has seen its number of daily new coronavirus cases skyrocket by 76%. The hospitalization and death rate, meanwhile, has increased by 8% and 4%, respectively.