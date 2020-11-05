If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

With Black Friday 2020 just a few weeks away, Amazon has a slew of early deals that are already available now.

Many of them can be found in Amazon’s Holiday Dash deals hub, but there are so crazy we can’t believe they’re real.

In this roundup, we’ll show the 5 best deals we could find in Amazon’s early Black Friday 2020 sale — plus a few bonus deals!

There are just three weeks to go until Black Friday 2020 arrives, and it might be one of the only normal things to look forward to this holiday season. The election has been anything but normal, and families will be avoiding big gatherings due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The weeks ahead of Black Friday 2020 are also quite different than what we’ve seen in the past. For one thing, so many Black Friday deals are already available now since people are trying to take care of holiday shopping early to avoid shipping bottlenecks. For another, the hottest deals among our readers right now aren’t on any gadgets or gizmos — instead, they’re deals on coronavirus pandemic essentials.

FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks (on sale right now at the lowest price ever!) and Nan Qi Xing KN95 masks are by far the hottest items because they’re the only KN95 masks on Amazon that have been tested by NIOSH. They’re also deeply discounted right now and so is Purell hand sanitizer, which is pretty shocking. Sleek black KN95 face masks are big-sellers as well right now at just $1.40 each, and tons of people are stocking up on Clorox wipes, even at inflated prices. With COVID-19 case numbers continuing to climb, prices will unfortunately continue to increase in the coming weeks.

The good news for holiday shoppers is that there are plenty of deals on nonessentials, too. As we mentioned, Amazon’s Holiday Dash deals hub is packed full of deep discounts ahead of this year’s Black Friday shopping blitz. Definitely dig around through there to see all of today’s top deals, but there are five in particular that we wanted to bring to your attention.

First and foremost, Apple’s AirPods 2 just dropped to $99 at Amazon. That’s no typo… they’re under $100 for the first time ever! That’s a $60 discount and it’s completely unprecedented. AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case are discounted as well, and you can check out both of those deals right here.

Another big early Black Friday sale at Amazon slashes up to 40% off four different Instant Pot models, so you’ll definitely want to check those out. Prime Day 2020’s best-selling wireless headphones are down to just $22.49 and you can also get a massive $301 discount on the Roomba i7+ robot vacuum that empties itself when it’s done cleaning. Other Roomba deals today start at just $179! Then, on top of all that, the $290 Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Echo Show 5 bundle is on sale for just $149.99, and we can’t believe it.

Make sure you scroll all the way to the bottom because we’ve included a few bonus deals to check out!

Apple AirPods 2 – $99 (reg. $159)

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price:$159.00 Price:$99.00 You Save:$60.00 (38%)

Instant Pot sale

Instant Pot Duo Nova – $59.99 (reg. $100)

Instant Pot Lux – $69.99 (reg. $80)

Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini – $79.99 (reg. $100)

Instant Pot Lux Mini – $49.99 (reg. $60)

Instant Pot Duo Nova Pressure Cooker 7 in 1, 6 Qt, Best for Beginners List Price:$99.99 Price:$59.99 You Save:$40.00 (40%)

Instant Pot Lux 6-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer,… Price:$81.13

Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker… List Price:$99.95 Price:$79.99 You Save:$19.96 (20%)

Instant Pot Lux Mini 6-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Stea… List Price:$59.95 Price:$49.99 You Save:$9.96 (17%)

Mpow 059 Wireless Headphones – $22.49 (reg. $40)

IMPRESSIVE SOUND QUALITY IS THE ULTIMATE GOAL: The High-fidelity stereo sound benefits from the 40mm neodymium driver, CSR chip, and the around-ear cushion design which provide a well-closed and immersed environment for your ears, Just lose yourself in the music! NOTE: Mpow 059 headphones are passive noise isolating, NOT active noise cancellation(ANC), it can’t cancel the noise completely but it won’t drain the battery and damage the sound. 2. The closed-back design provides immersive Hi-Fi sound with CSR chip and 40mm driver together, it is better than ANC in term of sounds quality

Mpow 059 Bluetooth Headphones Over Ear, Hi-Fi Stereo Wireless Headset, Foldable, Soft Memory-Pr… List Price:$25.49 Price:$22.49 You Save:$3.00 (12%)

Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Echo Show 5 bundle – $149.99 (reg. $290)

This bundle includes Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Echo Show 5.

1080p HD video doorbell with enhanced features that let you see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet, or PC.

An upgrade from the original Ring Video Doorbell 2, enjoy improved motion detection, privacy zones and audio privacy, and dual-band (2.4 or 5.0 GHz) wifi connectivity.

Receive mobile notifications when anyone presses your doorbell or triggers your built-in motion sensors.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5 List Price:$289.98 Price:$149.99 You Save:$139.99 (48%)

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum – $699.00 (reg. $1,000)

CLEANS UP AFTER YOU, AND ITSELF – Forget about vacuuming for months at a time with the CLEAN BASE Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i7+ to empty itself for up to 60 days. AllergenLock Bags capture and trap 99% of pollen and mold.

POWERFUL PERFORMANCE & POWERFUL PICK-UP – Pulls in stubborn dirt & messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System & 10X the Power-Lifting Suction.

GUIDED BY SERIOUS SMARTS – With vSLAM navigation, the i7+ learns the layout of your home & builds personal Smart Maps, enabling it to expertly clean & navigate in neat, efficient rows. If it’s running low on battery, it recharges & resumes cleaning.

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal-Empties Itself, Wi-Fi Connec… List Price:$999.99 Price:$699.00 You Save:$300.99 (30%)

BONUS DEALS

CHEF iQ World's Smartest Pressure Cooker, Pairs with App Via WiFi for Meals in an Instant Bui… List Price:$199.99 Price:$149.99 You Save:$50.00 (25%)

MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain MYQ-G0301 - Wireless & Wi-Fi enabled Garage Hub with S… List Price:$39.98 Price:$29.98 You Save:$10.00 (25%)

Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link, Smart Home WiFi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home&IFTTT,No… List Price:$49.99 Price:$27.99 ($7 each) You Save:$22.00 (44%)

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Noise-Cancelling, with Alexa voice contr… List Price:$299.00 Price:$199.00 You Save:$100.00 (33%)

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa built in, Dolby Vision, includes Alexa Voice Remot… List Price:$49.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$20.00 (40%)

