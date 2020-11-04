Even though Congress has yet to take action on a new coronavirus relief bill — meaning, millions of Americans are still waiting to see when or if they’ll get a new stimulus check — a few places around the country are taking matters into their own hands.



Starting today, one county in Florida is offering residents the chance to apply for a one-time $1,000 stimulus payment.

The state of Colorado, likewise, is sending out stimulus checks to some residents.

Here’s some potentially good news, while everyone holds their breath and waits for the outcome of Election Day 2020 to be revealed after all the votes have been counted: Some of you out there can apply for a new $1,000 stimulus check, starting today.

If you live in Florida, that is. As we noted here, this is a reflection of the fact that federal lawmakers essentially ran out the legislative clock after months of stalemate and gridlock over a new stimulus bill, letting down anyone who was hoping to get a new stimulus check — or for a new coronavirus relief bill to be enacted into law anytime soon. And because Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell decided to adjourn the Senate until November 9, that just pushes further into the future any possibility of a new relief bill. Meanwhile, in the absence of federal action, at least two states are taking matters into their own hands and providing stimulus checks for some of their own residents. Those states include Colorado and, starting today, at least one county in Florida.

That county in the state is Orange County, which as of 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning began offering its residents an opportunity to apply for one-time stimulus payments of $1,000. That’s being done by the county reopening its CARES Act application portal online, and you can head here for more details. From that site:

“Orange County Government has invested an additional $30 million into the Individual and Family Assistance Program, increasing the total investment to $60 million. The program provides a one-time payment of $1,000 per household for residents affected by COVID-19 to help bridge financial gaps. Residents who have already received funding from Orange County’s CARES Act Individual and Family Assistance Program are not eligible to apply.”

The requirements for applying for this stimulus payment are pretty straightforward. Applicants need to be an Orange County resident; they have to have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic; they must have a photo ID as well as a Social Security card; and they must submit documentation that shows a loss of income, such as pay stubs or an employer notice of reduced hours.

Meanwhile, Florida isn’t the only place where something like this is being tried. As we noted, the state of Colorado is doing something similar in the absence of federal action. It, too, is sending out checks to state residents over the next several weeks, though those checks will be much smaller than what had been expected from the federal level ($375, compared to the $1,200 federal stimulus checks).