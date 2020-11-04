If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

No other smart bulbs out there are as popular as Philips Hue smart lighting products, but Philips Hue definitely isn’t the only game in town.

Several other big lighting companies have come out with smart lighting solutions of their own in recent years, and some of them cost far less than Philips Hue.

The hottest example right now is Sylvania — and Amazon has a 4-pack of Sylvania Smart+ Full Color LED light bulbs on sale for less than a single Philips Hue bulb!

Philips Hue color A19 bulbs are very popular, but cost a whopping $50 each. That’s a price some people are willing to pay because Philips Hue is the leading brand in the smart lighting space. But if you’re just getting started with your smart lighting setup or if you’re just sick and tired of paying sky-high prices for light bulbs, we’ve got another option that you should consider.

Instead of paying $50 per bulb for Philips Hue, why not pay $8.75 per bulb for Sylvania Smart+ Full Color LED light bulbs? They support the same 16 million colors and they’re just as bright. They also can be controlled using a smartphone or your voice thanks to Alexa and Google Assistant support. They’re nice and bright, plus they’re dimmable so you can tune the color and the brightness anytime you want. In fact, the only Philips Hue feature they’re missing is an astronomical price tag.

Scroll down for all the details, but keep in mind that this deal likely won’t be available for much longer.

SYLVANIA Smart+ WiFi Full Color Dimmable A19 LED Light Bulb (4-pack) – $34.99

No hub or additional hardware is required

Dimmable with app and voice control

Create timers and routines to automate your smart home lighting setup

Voice control works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri Shortcuts

Customize with millions of colors and tunable white (2700K-6500K)

90+ CRI (Color Rendering Index) for accurate, crisp and vibrant color presentation

Easy setup with the (free) SYLVANIA Smart WiFi App

SYLVANIA Smart+ WiFi Full Color Dimmable A19 LED Light Bulb, CRI 90+, 60W Equivalent, Works wit… Price:$34.99 ($8.75 each)

