Face masks can reduce coronavirus transmission and they’re safe to use, but anti-maskers keep inventing all sorts of reasons to resist wearing face covers.

One of the myths that still circulates says that wearing a face mask decreases the amount of oxygen you inhale and can lead to hypoxia.

Several experiments have already shown that’s not the case — including one we conducted ourselves.

A brand new study ran a different test on older volunteers, proving once again that face mask use will not lead to a drop in blood oxygen saturation.

The novel coronavirus is so difficult to contain because many people still disregard the health measures put in place to limit the spread. Face masks, regular hand washing, and social distancing can reduce transmission. Avoiding indoor spaces as much as possible and ventilating homes and offices can further reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19. These measures have to be respected at all times and used simultaneously. It’s not enough to wash your hands often if you’re not going to social distance and wear a face mask in public. Unfortunately, face masks became a political issue from the moment health experts have started advising the public to use face covers. Anti-maskers have invented plenty of reason to disregard face mask requirements, including one claim in particular that makes no sense.

Some people say that wearing a face mask will lead to hypoxia by restricting oxygen intake. The proof that face masks do not lower oxygen levels has always been here, long before the pandemic. Medical personnel wear face masks in hospitals all the time, including during long surgeries, and they do not suffer from hypoxia. The masks allow oxygen to pass while blocking pathogens in the air. Doctors and nurses wear them to protect patients during surgeries, but also to protect themselves. These beautiful interactive videos show the physics involved in trapping viral particles inside the various layers of face masks.

Doctors have run other experiments to show that oxygenation isn’t affected by face covers. One physician wore multiple masks at the same time. A different one ran a marathon with a face mask on. They both showed that oxygen saturation doesn’t drop at all. We even ran our own experiment that proved the same point. But maybe a more scientific study would convince people who are still unconvinced that face masks are safe.

Scientists from McMaster University in Canada went ahead and proved that face masks are perfectly safe when it comes to oxygen levels, choosing to conduct their experiments on older people. That’s because the elderly are more likely to suffer from medical issues that might increase the risk of COVID-19 death, and they can benefit the most from wearing a mask.

The 25 participants were recruited from a retirement condominium in Ontario between July 27th and August 10th. The researchers provided all volunteers the same type of three-layer disposable nonmedical mask that people commonly use, and the same type of portable pulse oximeter that measures both pulse and oxygen saturation.

The scientists instructed the volunteers to measure their oxygen levels before, during, and after wearing masks. The participants were told to take the measurements “20 minutes apart for 1 hour before, 1 hour while, and 1 hour after wearing the mask while they were at rest or performing usual activities of daily living at home.”

The participants had an average age of 76.5 years and included 12 women and 13 men. Nine of the volunteers had at least one medical condition. For the study, researchers selected volunteers who had “comorbid cardiac or respiratory conditions that could lead to dyspnea or hypoxia,” as well as people who could not remove the masks without assistance.

The scientists concluded that the pooled mean of oxygen saturation was 96.1% before, 96.5% during, and 96.3% after wearing the mask. The oxygen level did not fall below 92% while wearing masks. The researchers wanted to see whether wearing a mask can lead to a decrease of 2% in oxygen saturation in the selected group, which did not happen. They said that a drop of 3% is considered clinically important, but they chose 2% as a marker because older people have a lower baseline.

The conclusion was that face masks do not hinder oxygenation, and they do not lead to hypoxia:

In this small crossover study, wearing a 3-layer nonmedical face mask was not associated with a decline in oxygen saturation in older participants. Limitations included the exclusion of patients who were unable to wear a mask for medical reasons, investigation of 1 type of mask only, Spo2 measurements during minimal physical activity, and a small sample size. These results do not support claims that wearing nonmedical face masks in community settings is unsafe.

If face masks are safe for older people who suffer from other medical problems, they should also be safe for everyone else. The full study is available in JAMA.