If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The OontZ Angle 3 portable Bluetooth speaker isn’t from a big brand like Sony or Bose, but it happens to be the single best-selling portable speaker on Amazon’s whole site.

Cambridge Sound Works’s awesome speaker has racked up an astounding 67,000 5-star ratings, so it’s also one of Amazon’s most beloved speakers.

This model is on sale today for just $22.99 ahead of Black Friday, and it’s the perfect holiday gift for anyone on your list.

Amazon’s deals are really starting to heat up ahead of the holidays, which is a great thing because the holiday shopping season is going to be cut short this year. Shipping is still a bit of an issue in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic, so you shouldn’t expect to order things a day or two before Christmas and have them arrive on time like they normally would. In fact, many retailers are going to have cut-off dates a week or two before Christmas this year.

If you want to start off your holiday shopping on the right foot, there’s a terrific one-day sale on Amazon today covering the single best-selling portable Bluetooth speaker on Amazon’s whole site. Bluetooth speakers are such a popular item, as they should be, because you can listen or stream music all over the world. The portability is such a key, and you can figure out how to best utilize it. There is one that is a huge hit with fans and won’t cost you an arm and a leg.

The Oontz brand by Cambridge Sound Works isn’t quite as recognizable as big brands like Bose and Sony, but it just so happens that the company makes one of the best-selling and best-rated portable speakers on Amazon. It’s called the OontZ Angle 3 portable Bluetooth speaker and it has a whopping 67,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. It offers fantastic sound quality, impressive battery life, and a water-resistant design that people love. It’s also on sale right now at an all-time low price of just $22.99 ahead of Black Friday thanks to a discount and an extra $3 coupon you can clip, so you definitely should get a few of them to give as holiday gifts!

OontZ Angle 3 portable Bluetooth speaker – $22.99

HIGHER QUALITY CRYSTAL CLEAR STEREO SOUND – The OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) is Designed and Engineered by Cambridge Sound Works in the USA for greater clarity sound, accurate mids, and clear highs from dual precision acoustic stereo drivers; the bass output is enhanced by our proprietary passive bass radiator; unique triangular design and downward-facing bass radiator further enhance the sound quality; the Higher Quality Crystal Clear Sound & Features distance it from the competition

LOUDER VOLUME – Surprisingly loud, the Volume Booster 10+ watt power AMP pumps out more volume and plays your music with no distortion, even at maximum volume; the louder volume makes the OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) Portable Bluetooth Speakers the perfect speaker for any room and the ideal Outdoor Speakers

INCREDIBLE 100 FOOT BLUETOOTH RANGE – Play the OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) Bluetooth Speakers up to 100 unobstructed feet away from your device; advanced antenna design with Bluetooth 4.2 provides greater wireless range and faster Bluetooth connection; connects easily with the Echo Dot, Echo Dot 3rd Gen, Echo, Echo Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone X, iPad, Samsung Galaxy 8, Samsung Galaxy 9, Samsung Note, Smartphone, Cellphone, Laptop, computer, Mac, and all other Bluetooth devices

IPX5 WATER RESISTANT – The OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) is a totally Splashproof, Rainproof shower speaker; with IPX5 certification the speaker can resist gentle water spray and splash but cannot be partially or fully submerged ….. The perfect Gifts for Men, Gifts for Women

LONGER BATTERY PLAYTIME UP TO 14 HOURS – Play from morning till night; battery can play up to 14 hours at 2/3 volume; AUX IN Jack connect from TVs and non-Bluetooth devices with a 3.5mm Line-In cable for the Perfect Line-In Speaker; BUILT-IN Microphone for personal handsfree speakerphone calls from a Cellphone or iPhone; Light-weight just 10 oz, 5” long, 2.8” high INCLUDES Micro-USB charging cable; Official OontZ Angle 3 Carry Case available sold separately on Amazon

OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) - Bluetooth Portable Speaker, Louder Volume, Crystal Clear Stereo Sound… List Price:$25.99 Price:$22.99 You Save:$3.00 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.