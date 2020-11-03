If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The Vava LT002 Ultra Short Throw Laser Home Theater Projector is like nothing you’ve ever seen before, and it just dropped to a new all-time low price at Amazon ahead of Black Friday.

It can beam a 100-inch image onto your wall or screen from just 7.2 inches away.

For one day only, Amazon is offering this stunning 4K laser projector with a huge $850 discount.

TVs over 80 inches in size tend to get very, very expensive. In fact, there are models from LG and Samsung that cost more than $30,000. Can you believe that… who would spend $30,000 on a TV?! The good news is that you don’t actually have to be a billionaire in order to afford a giant screen for your home theater. In fact, you’ll be shocked at how affordable it is to get a screen up to 150 inches in size. That’s right — 150 inches!

The Vava LT002 Ultra Short Throw Laser Home Theater Projector is pretty much a modern marvel. This incredible projector can beam a crystal clear image up to 100 inches in size when it’s positioned just 7.2 inches away from your wall or home theater projector screen. Back it up slightly and that picture size can climb as high as 150 inches. I’ve seen movies in theaters with screens that were barely any bigger! You’ll also enjoy a native 3000:1 contrast ratio, impressive brightness of 2500 lumens, and an integrated Harman Kardon soundbar so you don’t even need external speakers.

Vava’s incredible 4K laser projector retails for $2,800, which is actually shockingly low for a projector this good. Grab one before the end of the day on Amazon, however, and you’ll only pay $1,949.99. That’s a massive $859 discount!

The ability to watch your shows and movies in impressively high brightness is enough of a reason to consider this. The discount is what should bring it home. You’ll be watching a nature documentary and feel like you are actually where the animals are. You’ll be overwhelmed by how good this picture looks. Plus, the projector itself doesn’t take up much room, so you can even bring it with you if you’re traveling.

Check out more highlights from the Amazon product page.

Ultra Short Throw: Cast a 100-inch image from only 7.2 inches away from the wall! With a space-saving design, quick and easy setup, and the ability to adjust your projection from between 80 to 150 inches on the fly, you can enjoy a cinematic experience from the comfort of your own home!

4K Resolution with HDR 10: Feast your eyes on awe-inspiring visuals with deeper colors, higher contrast, fuller saturation, and sharper imagery. The VAVA’s 3000: 1 native contrast far exceeds the standard 2000: 1 native contrast found in movie theaters.

Advanced Laser Light Source: 2500 ANSI Lumens of brightness combined with a state-of-the-art picture and color performance deliver up to 25,000 hours of maintenance-free operation. You can enjoy the projector for up to 4 hours a day for the next 17 years!

Home Theater with ALPD 3.0: Patented state of the art technology doubles the light efficiency of standard projectors. Enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows anywhere in your home, day or night.

VAVA 4K UHD Laser TV Home Theatre Projector | Bright 2500 Lumens | Ultra Short Throw | HDR10 |… Price:$1,949.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

