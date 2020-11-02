If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the best-selling Prime Day deals we covered this year was a fantastic smart home device that many people out there probably haven’t even heard of.

It’s called the MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener and it’s a must-have device that lets you control your garage door with your smartphone or even your voice.

The MyQ was so popular on Prime Day 2020 that it completely sold out and it’s been in and out of stock ever since — now, it’s somehow back in stock with a big 25% discount!

Last month’s Prime Day 2020 blowout was obviously massive, with thousands of deep discounts available on just about every type of popular product you can think of. And believe it or not, some of Pimre Day 2020’s hottest deals are still available right now! Examples include Apple’s AirPods Pro for just $199, a huge 43% discount on FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks that NIOSH says work even better than most 3M N95 masks, the best-selling soundbar Bose has ever made for only $149, and the incredible Bose QC35 noise cancelling headphones for an all-time low price of $199.

On top of all those best-sellers, there’s one more deal that flew off Amazon’s virtual store shelves last week during Prime Day — and this deal is on a product you might not have even heard of. It’s called the MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener, and it might be the best smart home purchase you ever make.

This awesome Chamberlain gadget installs in 10 or 15 minutes and it lets you control your garage door right from your smartphone. Whether you never want to worry again about wondering if you remembered to close it as you rushed to work or you’re just sick and tired of dealing with that annoying keypad that never seems to work on the first try, the MyQ is an awesome purchase. It also works with Amazon’s Key service for in-garage deliveries, and you can get a $30 Amazon credit if you enter the promo code KEY30 when placing your first Amazon Key order.

The MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener is back in stock right now after having sold out on Prime Day, and it’s also 25% off for a limited time. If you take advantage of that Amazon Key promotion, you’re basically getting a MyQ for free!

New free in-garage delivery with key by amazon available in select areas (check eligibility at amazon.com/keypromo). Prime members can opt-in with the myQ smart garage hub to get Amazon packages securely delivered right inside their garage, simply link your myQ account in the Key app

When placing your first In-Garage Delivery, enter KEY30 at checkout to receive a $30 Amazon credit on future In-Garage Deliveries. The promotion applies to eligible Amazon Prime members in select areas. Full terms & conditions at amazon.com/keypromo

Smart garage control open and close your garage door from anywhere with your smartphone through the myQ App

Universal – Easy-to-add functionality to upgrade your existing garage door opener. Works with all major brands of garage door openers made after 1993 that have standard safety sensors

