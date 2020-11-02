If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are so many early Black Friday 2020 deals out there today, we almost don’t know where to start! Highlight from Monday’s roundup include sleek black KN95 masks that reviewers are calling “perfect” for just $1.40 each, deep discounts on FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks and Nan Qi Xing KN95 masks that are both NIOSH-tested, Purell pump bottles on sale at a discount, hard-to-find Clorox wipes and even harder-to-find Purell alcohol wipes that are both in stock today, the awesome MyQ smart garage door opener that sold out on Prime Day for just $29.98, a $125 Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini bundle for $49.99, a $290 Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Echo Show 5 bundle for $149.99, the best-selling Bose soundbar ever for only $149, epic Bose QC35 ANC headphones for $199, a one-day deal that slashes $50 off the Instant Pot Duo Plus, a rare discount on the greatest Dyson cordless stick vacuum you’ve never heard of, the lowest prices of 2020 on the Fire TV Stick 4K ($29.99!) and Fire TV Stick Lite ($17.99!), a big one-day sale on electric toothbrushes, a stunning 15.6-inch portable monitor that’s thinner than an iPhone 12 for only $144.49, awesome Bose Bluetooth earbuds for $89, and more. Scroll through all of today’s top deals below.

KN95 Face Mask 50 Pack, WWDOLL 5-Layer Breathable Cup Dust Mask with Elastic Earloop and Nose B… Price:$69.99 ($1.40 / mask) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Reusable, Disposable Masks on FDA EUA List, Protection for Dust Pollen,… List Price:$44.99 Price:$25.43 ($2.54 / mask) You Save:$19.56 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Nan Qi Xing KN95 Face Mask, Disposable Masks Protection for Dust Pollen, on EUA FDA Approved Li… Price:$19.95 ($2.00 / mask) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer, Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 8 fl oz Sanitizer Table Top Pump B… Price:$51.90 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Clorox 15948CT Disinfecting Wipes, 75 Wipes, 6/CT, Lemon Scent Price:$70.50 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL 902210BX Sanitizing Hand Wipes, 5 x 7, 100/Box Price:$42.95 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain MYQ-G0301 - Wireless & Wi-Fi enabled Garage Hub with S… List Price:$39.98 Price:$29.98 You Save:$10.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Contro… Price:$149.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Noise-Cancelling, with Alexa voice contr… List Price:$299.00 Price:$199.00 You Save:$100.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Show 5 Charcoal with Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera, 1080 HD with Motion Detectio… List Price:$124.98 Price:$49.99 You Save:$74.99 (60%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5 List Price:$289.98 Price:$149.99 You Save:$139.99 (48%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Ste… List Price:$129.95 Price:$79.99 You Save:$49.96 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Dyson V11 Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Nickel/Red List Price:$876.00 Price:$799.99 You Save:$76.01 (9%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa built in, Dolby Vision, includes Alexa Voice Remot… List Price:$49.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$20.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Introducing Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) | HD streaming dev… List Price:$29.99 Price:$17.99 You Save:$12.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Portable Monitor - Upgraded 15.6" USB-C Computer Monitor, 1080P Full HD IPS Panel, Ultra-Slim H… List Price:$189.99 Price:$144.49 You Save:$45.50 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bose SoundSport, Wireless Earbuds, (Sweatproof Bluetooth Headphones for Running and Sports), Bl… List Price:$129.00 Price:$89.99 You Save:$40.00 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.