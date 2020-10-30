- Newegg is bringing back its Black November sales event in 2020.
- In addition to offering deals on electronics all month long, Newegg is also extending the return window for products and offering price protection on all purchases.
- The Newegg Black November sale kicks off this Sunday with the site’s “most aggressive deals.”
One of the most stressful things about Black Friday is that you don’t have much time to decide whether or not you really need to shell out for a new computer or a new TV. Not only do many of the best sales last for just a day or two, but the best deals sell out in minutes, so you have to constantly be at the ready. Thankfully, not all retailers wait until the day after Thanksgiving to start offering great deals. Some, like Newegg, use the whole month.
On Friday, Newegg confirmed that its annual Black November sales event is back again in 2020, and in addition to putting popular electronics on sale every day this month, the site is also offering Black Friday Price Protection for the first time. If you buy anything from Newegg from November 1st – 22nd, and the item ends up being discounted to an even lower price between November 23rd -30th, Newegg will automatically refund the difference.
Beyond the 30 days of deals and the price guarantee, Newegg is also extending its return window so you can return anything that you purchase between November 1st and December 24th, 2020 until January 31st, 2021. So with all of that in mind, Newegg might be worth bookmarking ahead of the shopping season.
The Black November event will be broken down into four sales: the Black November Kickoff Sale goes from Nov. 1-3, the Black November Gaming Edition Sale goes from Nov. 4-8, the Black Friday Starts Early Sale goes from Nov. 9-22, and the sites Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale goes from Nov. 23-30.
There are far too many discounts to list here, but these are some of the deals Newegg wanted to highlight:
- AORUS CV27Q-SA 27″ Frameless Curved 1500R Gaming Monitor – $369.99 (was $459.99) – Valid 11/1-11/3
- Gigabyte Aorus 5 15.6″ 144 Hz Intel Core i7-10750H GeForce RTX 2060 512 GB SSD Gaming Laptop – $1,149.00 (was $1,399) – Valid 11/1-11/8
- ASUS ZenBook 14 Ultra-Slim 14″ Laptop , 1 TB PCIe SSD UM425IA-NH74 – $849.99 (was $899) – Valid 11/1-11/8
- ABS Gladiator Gaming PC Intel i7 10700F GeForce RTX 2070 Super 1TB SSD – $1,199.99 (was $1,599.99) – Valid 11/1-11/3
- EVGA SuperNOVA 850 GA, 80 Plus Gold 850W,Power Supply 220-GA-0850-X1 – $119.99 (was $159.99) – Valid 11/1-11/3
- ASRock B550M STEEL LEGEND AM4 AMD B550 SATA 6Gb/s Micro ATX AMD Motherboard – $109.99 (was $154.99) – Valid 11/1-11/8
- G.SKILL Trident Z Neo Series 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4 Desktop Memory Model F4-3600C18D-16GTZN – $89.99 (was $99.99) – Valid 11/1-11/3
- Seagate IronWolf 8TB NAS Hard Drive ST8000VN0022 – $179.99 (was $221.99) – Valid 11/1-11/8
- SAMSUNG 860 EVO Series 2.5″ 500GB SATA III V-NAND 3-bit MLC Internal Solid State Drive – $54.99 (was $99.99) – Valid 11/2-11/8
- Polk Audio TL1600 5.1 Compact Surround Sound Home Theater System with Powered Subwoofer – $179.00 (was $459) – Valid 11/1-11/8
- InFocus Classic Series 45″ 1080p Roku Smart LED TV (IN-45FA40PR) – $179.99 (was $269.99) – Valid 11/4-11/8
We’ll be sharing great Black Friday deals all season long. Keep track of them all on our Black Friday 2020 hub.