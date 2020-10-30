Newegg is bringing back its Black November sales event in 2020.

In addition to offering deals on electronics all month long, Newegg is also extending the return window for products and offering price protection on all purchases.

The Newegg Black November sale kicks off this Sunday with the site’s “most aggressive deals.”

One of the most stressful things about Black Friday is that you don’t have much time to decide whether or not you really need to shell out for a new computer or a new TV. Not only do many of the best sales last for just a day or two, but the best deals sell out in minutes, so you have to constantly be at the ready. Thankfully, not all retailers wait until the day after Thanksgiving to start offering great deals. Some, like Newegg, use the whole month.

On Friday, Newegg confirmed that its annual Black November sales event is back again in 2020, and in addition to putting popular electronics on sale every day this month, the site is also offering Black Friday Price Protection for the first time. If you buy anything from Newegg from November 1st – 22nd, and the item ends up being discounted to an even lower price between November 23rd -30th, Newegg will automatically refund the difference.

Beyond the 30 days of deals and the price guarantee, Newegg is also extending its return window so you can return anything that you purchase between November 1st and December 24th, 2020 until January 31st, 2021. So with all of that in mind, Newegg might be worth bookmarking ahead of the shopping season.

The Black November event will be broken down into four sales: the Black November Kickoff Sale goes from Nov. 1-3, the Black November Gaming Edition Sale goes from Nov. 4-8, the Black Friday Starts Early Sale goes from Nov. 9-22, and the sites Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale goes from Nov. 23-30.

There are far too many discounts to list here, but these are some of the deals Newegg wanted to highlight:

