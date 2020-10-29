Whole Foods Market has issued a voluntary recall of several of its products containing macaroni and cheese after it was discovered that the product labels do not mention the presence of eggs, which are a potential allergen.

Another day, another food product recall over undeclared allergens that could make you very sick. We’ve seen several of these recently, but this one might be one of the biggest, as it’s a popular food item from a very popular chain of stores. Whole Foods Market is recalling a whole bunch of its macaroni and cheese products because the packaging does not adequately note the presence of egg.

Allergies can range in severity, but those who are particularly allergic to egg can experience potentially life-threatening symptoms if they accidentally ingest something that contains egg. The recall affects products sold by Whole Foods across five states, and there are several product codes to be on the lookout for.

The company’s recall bulletin reads as follows:

Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling select prepared Macaroni & Cheese products from stores across five states because they contain undeclared egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. The affected products were sold at Whole Foods Market stores in Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington, D.C. The product was sold in plastic containers and in family-style meal kits with Whole Foods Market scale labels in the prepared foods department, available both hot and refrigerated. The product was also available from the chef’s case counter and from Whole Foods Market online and catering menus.

The mac and cheese wasn’t just sold as a separate food item but was included in pre-packaged meals that included other foods, like fried chicken, chicken breast, BBQ turkey meatballs, and roasted turkey. These food items were prepared by store staff and sold as ready-to-eat meals. The labeling on the foods does not mention the presence of egg, which is why this whole recall is happening in the first place.

If you think you might have purchased some of the affected product, and you wish to get rid of it, you can return it to the store where you purchased it for a full refund. Even if you’ve already thrown out the food, you can bring in a valid receipt and Whole Foods will honor the refund regardless. If you’re not sure if you bought some of the affected food, you can check the recall bulletin for the full list of product codes and “best by” dates to narrow things down a bit.