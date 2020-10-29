Target shared its first pre-Black Friday ad of the 2020 shopping season.

Amazon streaming sticks and smart speakers are the focus of this week’s sale, which Target says will last from now until Sunday, November 8th.

Some of the other great deals include Apple AirPods, Bose headphones, and Sony TVs.

There has not been much good news this year, but you’re looking for something to distract you from the bleakness of the world, retailers are here to help. It’s not even November yet, but many stores have already started to share Black Friday catalogs ahead of the year’s biggest sales event. In fact, some have even started putting popular products on sale ahead of Black Friday, including Target, which shared a pre-Black Friday ad this week.

As you might expect, these discounts aren’t nearly as steep as what we expect to see a little less than a month from now, but some of the products that have made their way into the ad should get your attention, from Amazon’s popular smart home and streaming devices to accessories for your brand new smartphone.

According to the ad (via BlackFriday.com), the deals will be available on Target’s website through Sunday, November 8th, but some of the listings online say the deals will expire on Saturday, so act fast if you see something you cannot live without. There will obviously be more deals from Target and every other big box retailer in the days ahead, but if you’re looking to get some holiday shopping done now, you might as well take a look:

Amazon Devices

TVs and Accessories

Other Great Deals

We’ll be sharing great Black Friday deals all season long. Keep track of them all on our Black Friday 2020 hub.