Best Buy unveiled the deals it has prepared for its Black Friday 2020 season, posting the full ad online.

The retailer will stock some of the season’s hottest gadgets, including the iPhone 12, Pixel 5, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X.

Discounts will be available online and in stores starting with November 4th on various items, as Best Buy will host several shopping events through Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Best Buy dropped its Black Friday 2020 ad more than a week earlier than last year. But 2020 is not your regular year, and the upcoming holiday shopping season happens against the most unusual backdrop. The novel coronavirus pandemic is raging in the US and Europe, where hundreds of thousands get infected every week, and thousands of people die. The economic crisis bundled with the pandemic will make shopping for Black Friday deals even more difficult. Some people will hunt discounts on necessities before spending money on additional deals. Nevertheless, now might be the time to shop for that piece of tech that you need at home, whether it’s a new laptop or tablet for school or working from home, or a new smartphone.

Best Buy will offer buyers discounts throughout November, with the first phase of sales set for November 4-20. Thanksgiving Day shopping will be an online-only event on November 26th. Cyber deals will kick off on Saturday, November 28th, right after Black Friday. Best buy will offer free next-day delivery on thousands of items, as well as one-hour curbside or store pickup, same-day delivery on orders placed by 1:00 PM, and support pickup locations.

We’ve selected some of the hottest deals from Best Buy’s Black Friday 2020 ad in what follows.

Unlike other retailers, Best Buy only deals in tech, so there are plenty of other deals in the ad, which you can access in full right here.








