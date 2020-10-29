- Best Buy unveiled the deals it has prepared for its Black Friday 2020 season, posting the full ad online.
- The retailer will stock some of the season’s hottest gadgets, including the iPhone 12, Pixel 5, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X.
- Discounts will be available online and in stores starting with November 4th on various items, as Best Buy will host several shopping events through Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Best Buy dropped its Black Friday 2020 ad more than a week earlier than last year. But 2020 is not your regular year, and the upcoming holiday shopping season happens against the most unusual backdrop. The novel coronavirus pandemic is raging in the US and Europe, where hundreds of thousands get infected every week, and thousands of people die. The economic crisis bundled with the pandemic will make shopping for Black Friday deals even more difficult. Some people will hunt discounts on necessities before spending money on additional deals. Nevertheless, now might be the time to shop for that piece of tech that you need at home, whether it’s a new laptop or tablet for school or working from home, or a new smartphone.
Best Buy will offer buyers discounts throughout November, with the first phase of sales set for November 4-20. Thanksgiving Day shopping will be an online-only event on November 26th. Cyber deals will kick off on Saturday, November 28th, right after Black Friday. Best buy will offer free next-day delivery on thousands of items, as well as one-hour curbside or store pickup, same-day delivery on orders placed by 1:00 PM, and support pickup locations.
We’ve selected some of the hottest deals from Best Buy’s Black Friday 2020 ad in what follows.
Consoles and games
- $499.99 PlayStation 5 online only – Nov. 4-20
- $499.99 Xbox Series X online-only – Nov. 4-20
- $299.99 Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 and 3-month Nintendo Switch Online – Nov. 22
- $22.99 Microsoft Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month (save $22) – Nov. 4-20
TV
- $2,999.99 85-inch Samsung Q80T QLED Series 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV (save $800) – Nov. 4-20
- $1,297.99 82-inch Samsung TU6950 4K UHD LED Smart Tizen TV (save $402) – Nov. 4-20
- $2,199.99 75-inch Samsung Q80T QLED Series 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV (save $500) – Nov. 4-20
- $1,197.99 75-inch Samsung Q60T QLED Series 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV (save $502) – Nov. 4-20
- $997.99 75-inch Samsung 8-series 4K UHD LED Smart Tizen TV (save $202) – Nov. 4-20
- $499.99 75-inch TCL Class 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV (save $300) – Cyber Week
- $649.99 75-inch LG UN6970 4K UHD LED Smart webOS TV (save $200) – Nov. 4-20
- $529.99 70-inch Samsung 6980 4K UHD LED Smart Tizen TV (save $220) – Nov. 22
- $1,799.99 65-inch Sony A8H 4K UHD OLED Smart Android TV (save $1000) – Nov. 4-20
- $1,499.99 65-inch Samsung Q80T QLED Series 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV (save $300) – Nov. 4-20
- $999.99 65-inch Sony X900H 4K UHD LED Smart Android TV (save $400) – Nov. 4-20
- $897.99 65-inch Samsung Q60T QLED Series 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV (save $102) – Nov. 4-20
- $249.99 65-inch Insignia H6510G LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV (save $250) – Cyber Week
- $477.99 65-inch Samsung 7-series 4K UHD LED Smart Tizen TV (save $52) – Nov. 4-20
- $199.99 55-inch TCL Class 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV (save $200) – Cyber Week
- $377.99 55-inch Samsung 7-series 4K UHD LED Smart Tizen TV (save $22) – Nov. 4-20
- $497.99 50-inch Samsung Q60T QLED Series 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV (save $152) – Nov. 4-20
- $229.99 50-inch LG 4-series 4K UHD LED Smart Android TV (save $120) – Nov. 4-20
- $249 43-inch LG UN7000 4K UHD LED Smart webOS TV (save $20.99) – Nov. 4-20
- $159.99 40-inch TCL Class 3 series Full HD Smart Android TV (save $40) – Nov. 4-20
- $99.99 32-inch Insignia HDSmart Fire TV Edition TV (save $70) – Nov. 4-20
- $29.99 Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (save $20) – Nov. 4-20
- $29.99 Roku Streaming Stick+ (save $20) – Nov. 4-20
- $27.99 Amazon Fire TV Stick (save $12) – Nov. 4-20
- $24.99 Roku Premiere (save $15) – Nov. 4-20
- $17.99 Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite (save $12) – Nov. 22
Smartphones and tablets
- iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro (deal not revealed) – Nov. 4-20
- $199.99 iPhone SE with iPhone 7 or newer trade-in and activation – Nov. 4-20
- Save up to $750 Galaxy S20 5G and Note 20 5G with qualified activation and trade-in – Nov. 4-20
- Save up to $150-250 Galaxy S20 5G and Note 20 5G unlocked and an additional $50 with qualified activation – Nov. 4-20
- Save up to $300-400 Galaxy S20 FE 5G with qualified activation – Nov. 22
- $649.99 Pixel 5 Unlocked and an additional $50 with qualified activation (save $50)
- $499.99 Pixel 5 with qualified activation and trade-in (save $200)
- Save up to $150 on select iPad Pro including latest models – Nov. 4-20
- Save up to $70 on select iPad including latest model – Nov. 4-20
- Save up to $70 on select Amazon HD 10 tablets – Nov. 4-20
- Save up to $150 on premium Samsung tablets and $50 Best Buy Gift Card – Nov. 4-20
- Save up $99.99 on premium Samsung tablets – Nov. 4-20
- $199.99 Samsung Galaxy A21 32GB Unlocked 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 32GB Optane (save $50 and an additional $50 with qualified activation) – Cyber Week
Wearables
- Save on select Apple Watch with 6-month free Apple Fitness+ subscription (deal not revealed) – Nov. 4-20
- Save AirPods and AirPods Pro (deal not revealed) – Nov. 4-20
- Save up to $130 on select Beats headphones and earphones – Nov. 4-20
- $399.99 Garmin fenix 5X Plus smartwatch (save $200) – Cyber Week
- $319 Bose – Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 (save $60) – Cyber Week
- $159.99 Powerbeats Pro (save $90) – Cyber Week
Miscellaneous
- $399.99 GoPro Hero9 action camera (save $50 and free $50 Bes Buy Gift Card)
- $159.99 Amazon Echo Studio Smart Speaker (save $40) – Nov 4-20
- $44.99 Amazon Echo Show 5 Smart Display (save $45) – Nov 4-20
- $18.99 Amazon Echo Dot Smart Speaker (save $21 and free Sengled white smart light bulb) – Nov. 22
Laptops and Desktops
- Save up to $250 on select MacBook Pro – Nov. 4-20
- Save up to $200 on select MacBook Air
- $1,199.99 14-inch Asus ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD (save $250) – Cyber Week
- $799.99 15-inch HP Envy x360 laptop 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 32GB Optane (save $200) – Cyber Week
- $899.99 iBuyPower gaming desktop 16GB RAM, 480GB SSD, 1TB HDD (save $200) – Nov. 4-20
- $599.99 15-inch Asus TUF gaming laptop 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD (save $200) – Nov. 4-20
- $449.99 15-inch HP Pavilion gaming laptop 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD (save $250) – Nov. 4-20
- $299.99 15-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 3 8GB RAM, 256GB flash (save $150) – Nov. 22
- $179 11-inch Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 laptop 4GB RAM, 32GB flash (save $100) – Cyber Week
- $149 11-inch HP Chromebook 4GB RAM, 32GB flash (save $70) – Cyber Week
- $119.99 14-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 1 4GB RAM, 64GB flash (save $110) – Nov. 22
Unlike other retailers, Best Buy only deals in tech, so there are plenty of other deals in the ad, which you can access in full right here.