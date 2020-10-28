Americans got an unpleasant stimulus check update yesterday, which came via word that the Senate has adjourned until November 9 — meaning no new stimulus checks will be approved before the presidential election.



However, the IRS has extended a key stimulus deadline until November 21.

This is for people who didn’t get all the money they were owed on their first stimulus check, specifically relating to the extra $500 per eligible child that should have been included.

We finally got clarity on Tuesday regarding the stimulus check update that millions of Americans have been waiting on, with that clarity coming in the form of US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell moving to adjourn the Senate until November 9. The writing had been on the wall in recent days, but that move finally slammed the door shut on the possibility that a new round of $1,200 stimulus checks could somehow be approved in the days leading up to Election Day 2020. Both sides in Congress certainly had incentive to want to see this happen, but it will have to wait until a new president has been chosen for now.

Meanwhile, as we’ve noted on multiple occasions at this point, there are still many people, believe it or not, who have yet to finish receiving all of the stimulus money from the first round of checks, the round that kicked off with the passage in March of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act. And while, as we said, no stimulus checks are coming before the election, there’s some good news for those people, at least, who are still waiting to collect all the stimulus money they’re already owed.

Some of those people, for a variety of reasons, did not get the $500-per-eligible-child payment included with their original $1,200 stimulus check. If that includes you, the IRS has pushed the deadline by which you can submit your claim to get that money from September 30 to November 21.

“We took this step to provide more time for those who have not yet received a payment to register to get their money, including those in low-income and underserved communities,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig in a news release.

Here’s how to get your money by the new deadline:

Register as soon as you can by using the Non-Filers: Enter Info Here tool on the IRS website, at IRS.gov. That will give the tax agency the information it needs from you in order to send a payment out. To get the word out about this new deadline, the IRS sent out almost 9 million letters in September to people the tax agency believes may qualify for the stimulus money but who don’t normally file a tax return — with the letters encouraging people to use the Non-Filers tool on IRS.gov.

“Time is running out for those who don’t normally file a tax return to get their payments,” Rettig added. “Registration is quick and easy, and we urge everyone to share this information to reach as many people before the deadline.”

According to the IRS, most eligible US taxpayers automatically received their so-called “Economic Impact Payment.” Others, however, who don’t have normally have a tax filing obligation — which typically includes people with little to no income — need to use the Non-Filers tool to register with the IRS to get their money.