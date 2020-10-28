Sony has announced the free PS5 and PS4 games that will be free on PS Plus in November.

PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to download Bugsnax (PS5 Version), Middle-earth: Shadow of War, and Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition for free next month.

You will need to own a PS5 in order to play the version of Bugsnax being given away.

At long last, the next generation of console gaming has arrived, with the Xbox Series X and PS5 both set to launch the week of November 8th. Unfortunately, there won’t be many exclusive games to play on launch day, but Sony will make sure that PlayStation Plus subscribers are set up with some fantastic titles in November.

This week, Sony revealed that in addition to Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition, PS Plus subscribers will be able to download the brand new game Bugsnax for free starting on November 12th, which also happens to be PS5 launch day. This is the PS5 version of the game, so you’ll need a PS5 to play it, but even if you don’t get a PS5 on day one, it will be free to download for all PS Plus subscribers until early January. This is especially good news for early adopters, as you’ll have a guaranteed PS5 game to play right away.

Here’s the complete lineup of free PS5 and PS4 games available for PS Plus subscribers in November:

Bugsnax (PS5 Version): Available November 12th, 2020 – January 4th, 2021 Bugsnax takes you on a whimsical adventure to Snaktooth Island, home of the legendary half-bug half-snack creatures, Bugsnax. Invited by intrepid explorer Elizabert Megafig, you arrive to discover your host nowhere to be found, her camp in shambles, and her followers scattered across the island alone… and hungry! It’s up to you to solve the mysteries of Snaktooth Island: What happened to Lizbert? What are Bugsnax and where do they come from? But most of all, why do they taste SO GOOD?

Middle-earth: Shadow of War (ERP $49.99): Available November 3rd – November 30th Go behind enemy lines to forge your army, conquer Fortresses and dominate Mordor from within. Experience how the award winning Nemesis System creates unique personal stories with every enemy and follower, and confront the full power of the Dark Lord Sauron and his Ringwraiths in this epic new story of Middle-earth.

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition (ERP $14.99): Available November 3rd – November 30th Descend into the world of Hollow Knight! The award winning action adventure of insects and heroes. Explore twisting caverns, ancient cities and deadly wastes. Battle tainted creatures and befriend bizarre bugs. Uncover ancient history and solve the mysteries buried at the kingdom’s heart.

Both PS4 games will be free on November 3rd, while the PS5 game will be free on November 12th. You will need an active subscription to PlayStation Plus in order to download them for free. You’ll also need to either keep paying for or restart your subscription in order to keep them, even if you downloaded them for free. And don’t forget – all of the free games from October are still available until the new free PS Plus games drop next week.