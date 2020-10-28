- Costco’s Black Friday 2020 ad leaked online as the retailer prepares for the upcoming shopping season.
- Costco will host several shopping events throughout November, with shopping starting online and in stores on November 5th and running through Black Friday (November 27th), and Cyber Monday (November 30th).
- Costco will run various deals on Apple products, which will be disclosed online on Thanksgiving Day.
Black Friday 2020 is just around the corner, but this year will be a totally different shopping spree experience. The last thing you want to do is share the same crowded space with other people looking for in-store Black Friday deals. Indoor settings are the riskiest places to be right now, as that’s where the novel coronavirus spreads the easiest. But gone are the days when the Black Friday deals would only be available in stores.
Most retailers brought their Black Friday deals online years ago, and you will be able to order almost everything from home — and that’s how you should do all your holiday shopping during the pandemic. But this year’s Black Friday period might be just what retailers and shoppers need. The pandemic caused a worldwide economic crisis, which impacted most businesses, with millions of people having lost their jobs this year. Black Friday sales might come in handy to many people shopping on tighter budgets, but also to retailers looking to make up for lost sales.
The Costco Black Friday ad is among the first major deals catalog to leak, and we’ve listed some of the hottest sales Costco has planned for the upcoming weeks.
Costco will run several sales promos, with deals available online and in stores. According to the add, posted online by BestBlackFriday, Costco plans four shopping events:
- November 5-19 – online and warehouse
- November 20-30 – online and warehouse
- Thanksgiving (November 26th) – online
- November 27-30 (including Black Friday and Cyber Monday)- online and warehouse
Stores will be closed on Thursday, November 26th, but buyers will still be able to shop online. That said, here are some of the best tech deals from Costco’s leaked ad. Remember that some of the deals will not appear online until the specified time, so you’ll see current prices for most products in Costco’s inventory.
Consoles and Games
TV
- $1,449.99 86-inch LG UN8570 Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV – Nov. 5-19
- $2,299.99 85-inch Samsung Q850T Series 4K UHD QLED Smart TV – Nov. 20-30, online only
- $1,969 85-inch Sony X90CH Series 4K UHD LED – Nov. 20-30, online only
- $479.99-2,199.99 32-inch to 75-inch Samsung The Frame Series QLED LCD TV – Nov. 20-30, online only
- $1,399.99 82-inch Samsung RU9000 Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV – Nov. 20-30, online only
- $2,199.99 75-inch Samsung Q8DT Series 4K UHD QLED Smart TV – Early start Oct. 28
- $1,449.99 75-inch Samsung Q7DT Series 4K UHD QLED Smart TV – Nov. 5-19, online only
- $849.99 75-inch LG UN8570 Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV – Nov. 20-30
- $999.99 70-inch Samsung Q6DT Series 4K UHD QLED Smart TV – Nov. 20-30
- $629.99 70-inch Samsung TU700D Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV – Early start Nov. 26, online only
- $1,499.99 65-inch Samsung Q8DT Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV – Early start Oct. 28
- $1,099.99 65-inch Samsung Q7DT Series 4K UHD QLED Smart TV – Early start Nov. 16
- $629.99 65-inch LG UN8500 Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV – Nov. 20-30
- $499.99 65-inch LG UN7300 Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV – Nov. 5-19
- $479.99 65-inch Samsung TU700D Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV – Early start Nov. 26
- $599.99 55-inch Samsung Q6DT Series 4K UHD QLED Smart TV – Nov. 20-30
- $399.99 58-inch Vizio M-Series 4K Quantum LED TV – Early start Nov. 26, online only
- $379.99 55-inch LG UN7300 Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV – Nov. 5-19
Smartphones and Tablets
- Save on Apple products – starts Nov. 26
- $350Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Verizon or AT&T) and 64GB microSD card bonus – Nov. 20-30
- $279.99 10.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB (save $100) – Nov. 5-19
- $179.99 10.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 64GB and 64GB microSD card bonus (save $80) – Nov. 20-30
- $89.99 8-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A 32GB and 32GB microSD card bonus (save $50) – Nov. 20-30
Wearables
- Save on Apple products – starts Nov. 26
- $50 Samsung Galaxy Active 2 (44mm or 40mm) + bonus charging dock – Nov. 20-30
- $139.99 Sony WH-H910N Bluetooth Noise Canceling Headphones (save $60) – Nov. 5-19
- $89.99 Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker Watch (save $50) – Nov. 20-30
Laptops and Desktops
- Save on Apple products – starts Nov. 26
- $1,599.99 13.4-inch Dell XPS 13 31GB RAM, 1TB SSD (save $400) – Nov. 26
- $1,249 12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Bundle 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Type Pro Cover, Surface Pen (save $291) – Nov. 20-30
- $1,199 17-inch MSI GE75 Gaming laptop 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1TB HDD (save $300) – Nov. 20-30
- $1,149.99 17-inch LG Gram 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD (save $250) – Nov. 26
- $799.99 12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Bundle 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Type Pro Cover, Surface Pen (save $200) – Nov. 20-30, online only
- $599.99 14-inch Lenovo Flex 14 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD (save $100) – Nov. 20-30, online only
- $649.99 15.6-inch Dell Inspiron 1080p laptop 12GB RAM, 1TB HDD (save $50) – Nov. 20-30, online only
- $299.99 14-inch HP x360 Chromebook 4GB RAM, 64GB SSD (save $100) – Nov. 27-30
- $599.99 13.3-inch Lenovo Ideapad S540 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD (save $100) – Nov. 30, online only
- $399.99 15.6-inch Lenovo Ideapad 3 12GB RAM, 1TB HDD (save $150) – Early start Nov. 26
- $299.99 14-inch HP x360 Chromebook 4GB RAM, 64GB SSD (save $100) – Nov. 30, online only
Costco’s full Black Friday 2020 ad is available at this link.