Costco’s Black Friday 2020 ad leaked online as the retailer prepares for the upcoming shopping season.

Costco will host several shopping events throughout November, with shopping starting online and in stores on November 5th and running through Black Friday (November 27th), and Cyber Monday (November 30th).

Costco will run various deals on Apple products, which will be disclosed online on Thanksgiving Day.

Black Friday 2020 is just around the corner, but this year will be a totally different shopping spree experience. The last thing you want to do is share the same crowded space with other people looking for in-store Black Friday deals. Indoor settings are the riskiest places to be right now, as that’s where the novel coronavirus spreads the easiest. But gone are the days when the Black Friday deals would only be available in stores.

Most retailers brought their Black Friday deals online years ago, and you will be able to order almost everything from home — and that’s how you should do all your holiday shopping during the pandemic. But this year’s Black Friday period might be just what retailers and shoppers need. The pandemic caused a worldwide economic crisis, which impacted most businesses, with millions of people having lost their jobs this year. Black Friday sales might come in handy to many people shopping on tighter budgets, but also to retailers looking to make up for lost sales.

The Costco Black Friday ad is among the first major deals catalog to leak, and we’ve listed some of the hottest sales Costco has planned for the upcoming weeks.

Costco will run several sales promos, with deals available online and in stores. According to the add, posted online by BestBlackFriday, Costco plans four shopping events:

November 5-19 – online and warehouse

November 20-30 – online and warehouse

Thanksgiving (November 26th) – online

November 27-30 (including Black Friday and Cyber Monday)- online and warehouse

Stores will be closed on Thursday, November 26th, but buyers will still be able to shop online. That said, here are some of the best tech deals from Costco’s leaked ad. Remember that some of the deals will not appear online until the specified time, so you’ll see current prices for most products in Costco’s inventory.

Consoles and Games

TV

Smartphones and Tablets

Wearables

Laptops and Desktops

Costco’s full Black Friday 2020 ad is available at this link.





