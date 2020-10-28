If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s huge discount on FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks is still the hottest deal we’ve covered this week.

Other best-sellers include rare discounts on Purell hand sanitizer and Purell alcohol wipes, especially since they’re still so hard to find in stores.

Those hot deals are available to anyone, but Amazon also has a special “Just for Prime” page packed with deep discounts only Prime members can score.



A shockingly deep discount on Powecom KN95 face masks has these best-sellers flying off Amazon’s virtual store shelves yet again this week. They’re the only FDA-authorized KN95 masks on Amazon and they’re back in stock after having sold out recently. NIOSH tested them and found that these masks filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles, which is even better performance than almost every 3M N95 mask on the market. You really should stock up on these Powecom masks while they’re on sale for just over $25 per 10-pack instead of $45, so it’s a great time to stock up.

Other pandemic essentials have been huge sellers as well this week, like Amazon’s most popular 3-ply face masks for 36¢ a pop, COVAFLU KN95 face masks, Purell hand sanitizer sold directly by Amazon at the lowest price on the entire internet, and Purell alcohol wipes that are impossible to find anywhere else. But although COVID-19 essentials are still at the top of most people’s lists right now, deals on nonessentials have been picking up a lot of traction again lately.

Nearly all of the deals we cover like the ones above are available to anyone and everyone, like best-selling TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs for just $6.75 each and a big 20% discount on the crazy wireless camera that lets your smartphone see anywhere. But you might not realize that there are some deals that are only available to a select group of people: Amazon Prime subscribers. Most people think of other benefits when they think about Amazon Prime, like fast shipping, Amazon Prime Video streaming, and so on. But Prime-exclusive deals are a fantastic added perk that not enough people are aware of. And if you’re not aware of Amazon’s Prime-only deals, you obviously can’t take advantage of them.

You need to check out this page: Just for Prime. It’s full of exclusive deals available only to Amazon Prime subscribers, and it’s updated constantly. There are dozens of great deals available this week and we’ve picked out 10 in particular that you should take a look at if you’re a Prime member. you can find them all down below.

SoundPEATS True Wireless Earbuds

[TRUE WIRELESS & BLUETOOTH 5.0] – Adopt professional Bluetooth 5.0 chipset with high resolution decoder built-in and advanced audio coding technology to deliver extraordinary Hi-fi sound with low latency.

[AUTO PAIRING & ON-EAR CONTROL] – Auto power on and enter pairing mode right after out of charging case. User-friendly on-ear button on each side supports play/pause, switching tracks and handling phone calls easily.

SoundPEATS True Wireless Earbuds 5.0 Bluetooth Headphones in-Ear Stereo Wireless Earphones with…

OFUSHO Bluetooth 5.0 Deep Bass Wireless Earbuds

[Adopted Qualcomm Chip] In a flooded market of the truly wireless earbud, it is really hard to stand out. You have to bring some unique features to the table. The chip we use in the earbuds is Qualcomm QCC3020, it’s the most advanced TWS earphone chip there is. Which means the most stable signal connection, better sound quality, lower power consumption.

[aptX / CVC 8. 0 Noise Cancelling technology] Thanks to the Qualcomm aptX/CVC audio technology, OFUSHO earbuds will allow you to enjoy perfect 3D stereo sound quality. You will soon hear the difference between our most advanced earbuds and ordinary earbuds.

Bluetooth Earbuds Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Earphones Wireless Headphones, OFUSHO Bluetooth 5.…

AY Portable Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker

【Brilliant Sound & Richer Bass】: Used high-sensitivity 30W powerful drivers with noise/wind reduction digital technology, to deliver premium stereo sound with deeper bass, exceptional clarity and 0 distortion. Provide you enjoyful experience on HD clear music even in the noisy outdoor square. Perfect soundtrack for park, yard, parties, school, Christmas gift, Thanksgiving day, Halloween, Black Friday.

【True Wireless Stereo Function】: Thanks to TWS function pairing 2 speakers together for stereo or party mode playback, build left-right channels for enabled speakers enjoy 360°surround super bass sound of a wireless home cinema any time. Bluetooth V5.0 easily connect Tablets, cellphones, iPhones, iPad, Samsung, HTC to walking around 48ft more quickly and stabler. Wired connection with non-Bluetooth devices with Integrated 3.5mm Audio Cable.

AY Portable Bluetooth 5.0 Speakers 30W Louder HD Stereo Sound with Richer Bass, Waterproof IPX7…

Chooseen No-Touch Forehead Thermometer

【 TOUCHLESS THERMOMETER 】The digital thermometer is designed for all ages, adults, infants, and elders. It not only supports the forehead or ear function but is able to take room/object/liquids temperature(A distance greater than 0.4 inches, do not contact liquid directly). ℃ and ℉ are easily switchable, 1-second fast measurement with instant reading, and 35 sets of readings are recorded.

【 NEW UPGRADE 】CHOOSEEN temporal thermometer is backed by clinical studies and recommended. To deliver accurate results and ensure excellent performance, we adopt an upgraded processing system, applying the updated high-accuracy sensor probe and the latest smart chip.

Thermometer for Adults Forehead Thermometer Infrared Adult Thermometer for Fever Digital Thermo…

EGLCare Automatic Soap Dispenser

✿Touchless Experience: Just put your hand under the sensor to start the soap dispenser. You don’t need to touch the soap dispenser so as to avoiding cross infection effectively，Infrared sensor detects your hand from as far away as 2. 75 inches

✿Observable Capacity: Soap dispenser 230ml/7.78OZ capacity with visible volume, check volume at a glance.And variable dispense control soap volume by adjust +/- switch to control the liquid volume from 0.5 to 3ml. Also suitable for various of washing liquids such as shower gel,detergent,shampoo and facial cleanser,which can be mixed

EGLCARE Soap Dispenser, Automatic Soap Dispenser Touchless Adjustable IP65 Waterproof Suitable…

Conico Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds

【Newest Bluetooth 5.0】The wireless earbuds adopt the most advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology which provides more stable connection (connection distance up to 45ft), faster paring (just needs 2 seconds ) and universal compatibility .

【35 Hours Playtime】The wireless earbuds offer 4-5 hours playtime from one single charge (only 1 hour charging time) and extra 30 hours playtime in the mini portable charging case.

Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones Hi-Fi Stereo Bluetooth Earbuds Half in-Ear True Wire…

Milemont Memory Foam Pillow

Adjust Your Comfortable Height: Inserted three layers of memory foam to a maximum measure of 4.7” and 3.9”. As per your needs, remove the middle layer and feature both lower lofts with measurement 3.5” and 3” to enjoy the unique sleeping experience.

Ultimate Pressure Relief: The ergonomic contour design offers superior support. It relieves the debilitating pain associated with poor sleep posture and promotes healthy sleep in all of your favorite sleeping positions and create perfect cervical alignment.

Milemont Memory Foam Pillow, Bed Pillow for Sleeping, Adjustable Contour Pillow for Neck Pain,…

GENIANI Extra Large Electric Heating Pad

WORKS LIKE MAGIC ON SORE MUSCLES! Heating pad for back pain relief delivers a stream of heat to the affected area, eases back pain, unbearable cramps, and provides pleasant muscle relaxation.

PLUSHIEST PIECE OF HEAVEN. Heating pad for neck and shoulders is ultra-soft, giving that awesome cozy feeling, wherever you put them. Flexible microplush adapts to your body shape for maximum effect.

GENIANI Extra Large Electric Heating Pad for Back Pain and Cramps Relief 12"x24" - Auto Shut Of…

Leaper Retro Messenger Bag

Material: Soft and durable Washed Canvas with PU Leather Decoration. The messenger sling bag is made of a very durable looking canvas material on the outside and a softer, more luxurious material inside the main compartment. NOTE: We have updated the tag, two tags are randomly sent. We appreciate your understanding.

Size: 10.2*13.6*4.4 in (L*H*W). The shoulder bag can fit a slim laptop up to 13″ without laptop sleeve/case. This canvas backpack is not a large backpack, but it is a great size to take to a day trip or shopping. The bag can be either carried with the hand handle or adjustable shoulder strap. Weight: approx. 810g. The full length of the strap: approx. 41in.

Leaper Canvas Messenger Bag Sling Bag Cross Body Bag Shoulder Bag Coffee, L

Luminicious Moving Flameless Candles

[FALL IN LOVE WITH THE AMAZING REALISTIC FLICKERING FLAME OF YOUR LUMINICIOUS™ FLAMELESS BATTERY CANDLES] – Our customers tell us the flame looks so real but doesn’t have any of the drawbacks of regular candles, they are smoke free, odorless, dripless and completely safe. The diameter of all 3 candles is 2.95 inches and the heights of the candles are 3.94, 4.92 & 5.91 inches

[IMPRESS YOUR GUESTS WITH THIS BEAUTIFUL PILLAR CANDLE SET] – Crafted from real wax and with a stylish blue and white design they will add a touch of class throughout your home and are completely child and pet friendly. Ideal for weddings, parties or any event where you want to add a touch of ambience

Moving Flameless Candles Flickering LED | Battery Operated Electric Pillar Candle | Realistic F…

