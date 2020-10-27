Krispy Kreme is giving away free glazed donuts on Election Day, November 3rd.

If you visit Krispy Kreme on Election Day, you can get an Original Glazed Doughnut for free, and they’ll even throw in an “I Voted” sticker in case you need one.

Participate in the most important US election of your life and get a donut next Tuesday.

One of the most consequential US elections in modern history is just one week away, and based on my social media feed, it’s stressing everyone out. According to the US Elections Project, more than 69 million people have voted as of Tuesday afternoon, which represents more than 50% of the total number of ballots cast in 2016. That’s good news for democracy and good news for voters who plan to show up to the polls on November 3rd to cast their vote for the next president. But if you still need some incentive to get out and vote, how does a free donut sound?

Other than leaving an indelible mark on the future of the country, going to the polls is also the only way you can get a fun sticker that shows everyone what you accomplished. Sadly, safety protocols to keep people safe from COVID-19 have put your chances of getting a sticker at risk. That’s where Krispy Kreme comes in.

In a press release on Tuesday, Krispy Kreme announced that it will be running a promotion on Tuesday, November 3rd which will serve two purposes. First, and most importantly, anyone who visits Krispy Kreme on Election Day can receive a free Original Glazed Doughnut. You don’t need to show proof that you voted — just walk in or drive by and grab your free treat. But as an added bonus, the donut shop will be handing out “I Voted” stickers too.

“If you’re out and about on Election Day, we want to thank you by giving you a free Original Glazed doughnut,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme. “And if you didn’t get your ‘I Voted’ sticker because you voted before election day, we’ve got you covered there too.”

This isn’t the first time Krispy Kreme has brightened up our days ever so slightly by giving away free donuts. Back in May, once the reality of the pandemic had really set in, the store gave away a dozen donuts to graduates in the Class of 2020 who weren’t able to celebrate the way they expected to this year.

“We feel for all of the high school and college seniors. We wish they had that moment of walking across the stage and getting their diploma,” Skena had said at the time. “We can’t replace that … but we thought we could help them safely have a little fun and enjoy a special ‘Graduate Dozen’ on us. Moms, dads, friends and family can buy this ‘Graduate Dozen’ all week long to honor their favorite graduates, but only seniors can get one for free.”