Borat 2 Trump Deleted SceneA still shot from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Sacha Baron Cohen's hotly-anticipated sequel that was filmed in secret. Image source: Amazon Prime Video
By Yoni Heisler
October 27th, 2020 at 5:01 PM
  • The recent release of Borat 2 was a huge success for Amazon, with tens of millions of customers having watched the sequel already.
  • A deleted scene, which was posted to Twitter this week, shows Borat’s daughter at the White House in late September.
  • Borat’s daughter, played by Maria Bakalova, reportedly didn’t need to take a coronavirus test before entering.

When the original Borat film arrived in theaters in 2006, it was something of a game-changer in the realm of comedy and mockumentary style video. With Sacha Baron Cohen playing the role of Borat Sagdiyev, a hapless but somewhat loveable journalist from Khazakstan, the film essentially follows Sagdiyev around as he attempts to make a documentary about what life is like in America. Indeed, you can make a strong case that the style of the film, along with the film’s popularity, helped pave the way for other types of cringe-style comedies like Nathan For You.

All that said, when I first saw the trailer for the Borat sequel, appropriately titled Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, I was a bit skeptical. The trailer itself didn’t seem all that interesting and I questioned if the world of mockumentary comedy had already moved past what Cohen was set to bring to the table. In reality, Borat 2 was full of surprises and actually delivered a fresh take on a character that was so iconic that he became something of a cliche in recent years. Indeed, a lot of the reviews I’ve seen are similar to the extent that a lot of people were pleasantly surprised at how funny and original the film was.

Don't Miss: Today’s top deals: Early Amazon Black Friday 2020 sale, $1.40 black KN95 masks, Clorox wipes, $17 portable speaker, more

All that said, a deleted scene from the film recently emerged and shows Borat’s daughter actually getting into the White House. The deleted scene was posted to Twitter a few days ago and implies that Borat’s daughter — who is played by Maria Bakalova — may have not even been required to take a coronavirus test. This, of course, is an interesting revelation about safety protocols at the White House given Trump’s own positive diagnosis for COVID-19 last month:

Digital Spy reports:

Posted to Borat’s official Twitter account on the day of the film’s release, the scene in question sees Tutar infiltrate a press conference held by Trump in the White House alongside right-wing media site One America News Network on September 20 this year.

While Tutar and Trump never come into direct contact, the 52-second clip does show Tutar having a conversation with Donald Trump Jr at a campaign event.

The video’s caption also hints Tutar actress Maria Bakalova was not required to take a COVID-19 test before entering the White House.

.The Twitter post in question can be seen below:

Incidentally, the Borat sequel appears to have been a huge success. Earlier today, Amazon Studios said the film was viewed by tens of millions of Prime subscribers.

Tags: ,
A life long Mac user and Apple enthusiast, Yoni Heisler has been writing about Apple and the tech industry at large for over 6 years. His writing has appeared in Edible Apple, Network World, MacLife, Macworld UK, and most recently, TUAW. When not writing about and analyzing the latest happenings with Apple, Yoni enjoys catching Improv shows in Chicago, playing soccer, and cultivating new TV show addictions, the most recent examples being The Walking Dead and Broad City.