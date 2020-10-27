If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s Holiday Dash sale has some of the hottest deals we’ve seen so far this year, and you can shop the entire early Black Friday 2020 sale right here on Amazon’s site.

In addition to hundreds of unbelievable deals included in the sale, Amazon adds a handful of special holiday deals that each only lasts for one day.

On Tuesday, Amazon has added a ton of great one-day deals to the sale and we’re going to tell you about the five best ones.

There’s no question that the Amazon Holiday Dash sale was a great idea for 2020. It’s basically an early Black Friday 2020 sale that’s spread out over the course of a month. Holiday shopping is going to be a bit different in 2020 since last-minute online shopping ahead of Christmas and Chanukah isn’t going to be available. Shipping logistics are still a nightmare because of the coronavirus pandemic, so you’ll have to place your orders long before the holidays if you want to get things on time.

With that in mind, Amazon is doing things a bit differently this year. Yes, there will still be a huge Black Friday 2020 sale. But in addition to that, Amazon’s big Holiday Dash sale offers new Black Friday-quality deals every single day between now and the week of Black Friday in late November. In other words, you can get all of your holiday shopping done long before Thanksgiving 2020 and still save just as much money as you would have if you shopped on Black Friday!

Among our readers right now, there a few deals that are way more popular than anything else. FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks that NIOSH found filter even better than 3M N95 masks are on sale at an all-time low of just $1.89 each instead of $4.50. Sleek black KN95 masks are down to $1.40 apiece. Purell 12oz pump bottles sold directly by Amazon are available at the lowest price since the pandemic began. Wildly popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are on sale for $6.75 each, which is the lowest price ever.

In addition to all those deals, however, there are five Holiday Dash deals in particular that you definitely need to check out today. You can find them all down below — and definitely scroll through the rest of the deals in Amazon’s big early Black Friday 2020 sale.

Up to 35% off Seagate External Hard Drives

Store and access up to 10TB of photos and files on the go, with Seagate Backup Plus Slim, an external hard drive for Mac and Windows

This portable external hard drive features a minimalist brushed metal enclosure, and is a stylish USB drive

Simply plug this external hard drive for Mac and Windows into a computer via the included USB 3.0 cable to back up files with a single click or schedule automatic daily, weekly, or monthly backups. Reformatting may be required for use with Time Machine

Up to 35% off Seagate External Hard Drives Price:$44.99 - $169.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Edge Robot Vacuum – $229.99

Smart Dynamic Navigation 2.0: With the Path Tracking Sensor, Smart Dynamic Navigation 2.0 allows for purposeful cleaning when compared to random path robotic vacuums.

2000Pa of Hard-Hitting Suction: The ultra-strong 2000Pa of suction power ensures more debris is picked up across all surfaces giving you noticeably cleaner floors.

App Control with Cleaning History: Complete all your cleaning needs right from your smartphone. When the job is done check-out where and when your RoboVac cleaned.

eufy by Anker, RoboVac G30 Edge, Robot Vacuum with Smart Dynamic Navigation 2.0, 2000Pa Suction… List Price:$349.99 Price:$229.99 You Save:$120.00 (34%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Up to 54% off T-Fal Cookware

DURABLE NONSTICK: Hard titanium-reinforced, scratch-resistant, and toxin-free nonstick interior stands up to everyday use and keeps food sliding smoothly along the surface, making cooking easier and cleanup a breeze

THERMO SPOT INDICATOR: Ring turns solid red to show when pans are perfectly preheated and ready for ingredients to be added

RIVETED HANDLES & VENTED LIDS: Handles are designed for comfort and safety; Vented tempered glass lids maintain visibility, while trapping enough heat and moisture for perfect results every meal

Up to 54% off T-Fal Cookware Price:$27.40 - $124.49 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Up to 47% off Coredy Robot Vacuums

Intelligent Navigation Cleaning: G800 robotic vacuum supports smart navigation with map saving, records the floor path and map saving, real-time monitor where your robot is cleaning, easy to find your robot anytime anywhere, automatically return to charge while no power, and resume cleaning at the breakpoint after fully charged. Zig-zag routing increase efficiency, avoid missing spots, save cleaning time.

Work with Voice & App: Use the Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant voice commands to conveniently start and stop cleaning. Use the smart Coredy App to control your G800 robot vacuum cleaner, monitor real-time mapping cleaning path/battery power/accessories status/customize cleaning Suction level/schedule cleaning, control cleaning direction, finds your robot effortlessly, and get access to our online support service whenever you need.

Up to 47% off Coredy Robot Vacuums Price:$95.93 - $319.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Up to 40% off Star Wars Toys and Apparel

Three pages of deals offering up to 40% off various Star Wars-themed toys and apparel

Up to 40% off Star Wars Toys and Apparel Price:$4.89 - $176.80 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

