If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the hottest deals among our readers during Prime Day 2020 was a sale on a fantastic smart home device that so many people out there are unaware of.

It’s the MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener, which lets you control your garage door using your smartphone or even your voice.

The MyQ was so popular at $17 that it sold out on Prime Day, but now it’s back in stock and we’re going to show you how to get one for just $7.49!

Prime Day 2020 was unbelievable, with thousands of deep discounts available on just about every type of popular product you can think of. Of course, there were a few deals in particular that people gravitated toward more than anything else. Examples include Apple’s AirPods Pro, which are still on sale right now with a deep discount, and FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks that NIOSH says work even better than most 3M N95 masks. They’re on sale right now for even less than they were on Prime Day 2020 — just $1.89 each when you buy them directly from Amazon.

On top of those best-sellers, there’s one more deal that flew off Amazon’s virtual store shelves last week during Prime Day — and this deal is on a product you might not have even heard of. It’s called the MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener, and it might be the best smart home purchase you ever make.

This great little gadget installs in about 15 minutes and it lets you control your garage door right from your smartphone. Whether you never want to worry again about wondering if you remembered to close it as you rushed to work or you’re just sick and tired of dealing with that annoying keypad that never seems to work on the first try, the MyQ is an awesome purchase. It also works with Amazon’s Key service for in-garage deliveries, and you can get a $30 Amazon credit if you enter the promo code KEY30 when placing your first Amazon Key order.

The MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener is back in stock right now after having sold out on Prime Day, and it’s down to $37.49 for a limited time. But if you also take advantage of that Amazon Key promotion, you’re basically getting a MyQ for $7.49!

MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener – $37.49

New free in-garage delivery with key by amazon available in select areas (check eligibility at amazon.com/keypromo). Prime members can opt-in with the myQ smart garage hub to get Amazon packages securely delivered right inside their garage, simply link your myQ account in the Key app

When placing your first In-Garage Delivery, enter KEY30 at checkout to receive a $30 Amazon credit on future In-Garage Deliveries. Promotion applies to eligible Amazon Prime members in select areas. Full terms & conditions at amazon.com/keypromo

Smart garage control open and close your garage door from anywhere with your smartphone through the myQ App

Universal – Easy-to-add functionality to upgrade your existing garage door opener. Works with all major brands of garage door openers made after 1993 that have standard safety sensors

MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain MYQ-G0301 - Wireless & Wi-Fi enabled Garage Hub with S… List Price:$39.98 Price:$37.49 You Save:$5.99 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.