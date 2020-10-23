If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Before you go and spend a small fortune on any of the 3M N95 masks for sale online at insanely inflated prices, there’s another option you should know about.

Wildly popular Powecom KN95 face masks that sold out earlier this week are now back in stock at Amazon, and they just dropped to the lowest price ever by a huge margin.

These masks are on the FDA’s authorized list and they were found by NIOSH to outperform nearly every 3M N95 mask on the market.

Anyone on the lookout for coronavirus essentials is going to be VERY happy that they happened upon this article. Why? Because we’re going to tell you about some deals on Amazon right now that are beyond impressive. We’re talking all-time low prices on several of the hottest pandemic essentials on Amazon’s whole site.

First of all, Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles that are still impossible to find in stores are being sold directly by Amazon at the lowest price on the entire internet. That’s right… discounted Purell! Hurry and you can grab 12-packs with a huge 31% discount, or you can snag 4-packs of large 1-liter bottles of Purell with a 21% discount.

Next up, we’ve got Amazon’s best-selling 3-ply face masks on sale for $0.36 each. For low-risk situations like being outdoors or grocery shopping while practicing social distancing, they’re perfect.

But the big news is that the single best-selling face masks among our readers just came back in stock after selling out earlier this week… and they’re down to a new all-time low price!

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Reusable, Disposable Masks on FDA EUA List, Protection for Dust Pollen,… List Price:$44.99 Price:$19.79 ($1.98 / mask) You Save:$25.20 (56%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ever since we first began covering them a couple of months ago, Powecom KN95 face masks have quickly become some of the best-selling masks on Amazon’s entire site. That’s because tens of thousands of our readers have ordered them. They’re the only KN95 masks on Amazon that are FDA-authorized for use during the novel coronavirus pandemic. They’ve even been tested by NIOSH, the body responsible for testing and certifying personal protective equipment here in the US.

Most of you undoubtedly know by now that the “95” in N95 and KN95 means that the mask will filter at least 95% of small airborne particles like germs and viruses. Any N95 mask certified by NIOSH filters at least that well, though some high-quality masks do even better. 3M N95 masks, for example, often filter 96% or 97% of tiny particles. So how did these Powecom KN95 masks do in NIOSH’s tests? They were found to filter up to 99.2% of small particles, which is even better than most 3M N95 masks out there.

That’s pretty much as good as it gets when it comes to face mask efficacy, but you won’t spend $15+ per mask like you will on some N95 masks. In fact, if you head over to Amazon right now, you’ll find Powecom masks on sale at the lowest price ever by a big margin. They typically cost $45 for a 10-pack, which works out to $4.50 per mask. That’s a fine price — but right now there’s a huge 56% discount that slashes 10-packs to just $19.79, which is just $1.98 per mask!

