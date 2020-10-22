If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The CDC’s guidelines include dozens of important coronavirus tips, but a few are particularly important with winter weather right around the corner.

You should take this opportunity to stock up on essential products recommended by the CDC.

Some of the important items on the CDC’s list include face masks like FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks and Amazon’s best-selling 3-ply masks, as well as Purell hand sanitizer.

Coronavirus case numbers were still soaring even before schools reopened across the country, but things went pretty well for a while. Now that the weather is getting colder and people are being pushed inside more often, however, new COVID-19 case numbers are beginning to soar yet again.

The good news is that most people out there now know what they have to do in order to protect themselves and their families from contracting or spreading COVID-19. Wear a face mask anytime you’re outside of your home. Use hand sanitizer or wash your hands with soap and water for more than 20 seconds anytime you touch an object or surface in public, or anytime you touch something that enters your home from the outside. It’s really not that difficult.

On top of that, there are a few other things you should also do — and recently revised coronavirus guidelines on the CDC website list eight things that everyone needs during the coronavirus pandemic. Specifically, the site says you should “ensure adequate supplies to support healthy hygiene behaviors. Supplies include soap, water, hand sanitizer containing at least 60 percent alcohol, paper towels, tissues, disinfectant wipes, masks (as feasible), and no-touch trash cans.”

You absolutely should read through all of the CDC’s guidelines and you should pay attention as new updates are published. But those the eight things listed by the CDC above are all crucial. With COVID-19 case numbers continuing to soar all across the US, do yourself a favor and stock up now in case we start seeing grocery hoarding again, though it shouldn’t be as bad as it was back in March and April even though new case numbers were actually lower than they are now.

Also, while it’s not specifically mentioned, you might also like to know that Lysol Disinfecting Spray that has been proven to kill the coronavirus is on Amazon right now at the lowest price we’ve seen in months. It’s still inflated, but prices aren’t going to get any lower as we head into the winter. If you have an urgent need, you might want to pick some up while it’s in stock.

Face masks

You need to wear a face mask anytime you leave your home, and many experts like Dr. Fauci believe we’ll all continue having to wear face masks until the end of next year at the soonest. In other words, you should load up on face masks now because you’re going to need tons of them if you want to stay healthy.

For higher-risk situations like riding public transportation or being anywhere that’s indoors around other people, you should definitely stock up on Powecom KN95 face masks. They’re the only KN95 masks on Amazon that are FDA-authorized, and they were found by NIOSH to filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles. That’s even better than most 3M N95 masks — which, by the way, are shockingly also available right now on Amazon along with N95 masks from Moldex, Honeywell, and more.

And for lower-risk situations, grab some of Amazon’s best-selling coronavirus face masks while they’re on sale for just 23¢ each, or similar 3-ply masks in black are in stock for just $0.28 apiece.

For those in search of reusable cloth face masks, we’ve got two great options for you today. Auline black reusable cloth face masks have been best-sellers for quite a while now, and Amazon-exclusive Craft & Soul Mattana Face Masks are similar but they cost much less money.

Hand sanitizer

Amazon’s got a big hand sanitizer section on its website with plenty of great options that are in stock and shipping right now. That said, Purell prices have come WAY down over the past couple of months so there’s really no reason to buy anything else. The most popular options are all sold directly by Amazon at the lowest prices of 2020 so far: 12-packs of Purell 8oz pump bottles and 12-packs of large Purell flip cap bottles. 1-liter bottles of Purell are also in stock right now and shipping out immediately.

If you do want to check out some other brands, SupplyAID hand sanitizer that’s even stronger than Purell is also available right now, as is sanitizer from top brands like Medex, which is sold by CVS, Whole Foods, Costco, and more.

Hand soap

Just as important as hand sanitizer is hand soap, and there are plenty of great options in stock and ready to ship at Amazon. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds whenever possible.

Disinfectant wipes

While face masks, hand sanitizer, and hand soap are all easy to find these days, disinfectant wipes are still very scarce in stores and online. Here is Amazon’s disinfectant wipes section so you can check out all the different options that are in stock right now. Of note, Purell alcohol wipes and Lysol wipes are both in stock right now and available to ship quickly, but prices are inflated so only people with a desperate need who don’t want to use any other brand should buy them.

Tissues

The CDC includes facial tissues on its list of must-have products, and it’s pretty obvious why. There’s are plenty of top brands in stock right now in Amazon’s tissue section, including Puffs Plus.

Paper towels

The run on paper towels at the start of the coronavirus outbreak in the US was nowhere near as bad as the run on toilet paper, and that continues to be the case. Paper towels never expire and you’ll always need them, so you might as well stock up on paper towels while some decent options are shipping out right away.

You should also think about loading up on toilet paper, while you’re at it.

Bottled water

With winter weather right around the corner, bottled water is a good thing to stock up on regardless of the pandemic. You’ll find tons of great options in Amazon’s bottled water section.

No-touch trash can

Last but certainly not least is a product that most people probably didn’t think much about until now: trash cans. The CDC says that everyone should have no-touch trash cans in their homes and offices, especially in common spaces where several different people are likely to use the trash can.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.