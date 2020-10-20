The first iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro unboxing videos show what the two handsets look like in real life.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models are both available for preorder, and they’ll ship to buyers on Friday.

The phones are virtually identical, with the iPhone 12 Pro featuring a better camera and a stainless steel frame instead of aluminum.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are available for preorder and should ship to buyers on Friday, although the Pro sold out a few hours after preorders started last week. iPhone 12 demand is still very high, despite the coronavirus-related economic crisis, and millions of people will get to experience the new devices in a few days. But you don’t have to wait for the new iPhone to ship to your door to see what the device looks in real life. The first iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro unboxing videos have popped up online, showing how good the new handsets look in real life.

So far, we only saw the iPhone 12 phones only in renders and the videos that Apple played during the announcement event last week. The iPhone 12 series features a brand new design when it comes to the chassis. The metal frame sandwiched between the front and back glass panels has flat edges instead of curved ones and rounded corners. The iPhone 12 phones will immediately remind you of the iPhone 4 series or the current iPad Pro design.

All four iPhone 12 phones will rock the same design, but it’s just the 6.1-inch iPhones that are available in stores right now. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are virtually identical when it comes to the overall design. They feature the same OLED display covered by the same Ceramic Shield glass. The only visible difference concerns the rear of the handset. The iPhone 12 has just two cameras, while the iPhone 12 Pro comes with three lenses and an additional LiDAR sensor.

The following video shows the unboxing of the blue iPhone 12 phone. We get to see the smaller iPhone 12 box that only includes the USB-C-to-Lightning cable. From the looks of it, we might be looking at the international iPhone 12 version, as there’s no 5G antenna on the right side of the handset. All iPhone 12 models sold in the US will feature that antenna cutout on the right side. The SIM card is placed on the left side on all iPhone 12 versions.

The graphite iPhone 12 Pro is featured in the following unboxing video. The phone has the same dimensions and footprint as the iPhone 12. But the metal frame is glossier — we’re looking at stainless steel instead of aluminum. The triple-cam and LiDAR camera system can be seen on the back.

One other notable change concerns the way Apple packs the devices. The screen is now covered by a paper protector instead of plastic, which is easier to recycle.

These clips only give us a taste of what’s to come from the first iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro reviews, which will talk in great detail about the phones’ design and features.