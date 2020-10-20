Apple rolled out iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1 for iPhone and iPad on Tuesday.

The biggest update for iOS 14 since the software was released last month, iOS 14.1 includes support for 10-bit HDR video playback and fixes a bunch of annoying bugs.

iOS 14.1 will likely be preloaded on iPhone 12 devices out of the box.

Apple has released the first major update for iOS 14 ahead of the iPhone 12’s release date on Friday. The big addition of this update is support for 10-bit HDR video playback and editing on all iPhone 8 and newer devices, but it also features a number of bug fixes for widgets, emails, calls, UI problems, and more.

Here are the full release notes for iOS 14.1 from Apple:

Adds support for 10-bit HDR video playback and edit in Photos for iPhone 8 and later

Addresses an issue where some widgets, folders, and icons were showing up in reduced size on the Home Screen

Addresses an issue where dragging widgets on the Home Screen could remove apps from folders

Fixes an issue where some emails in Mail were sent from an incorrect alias

Fixes an issue that could prevent incoming calls from displaying region information

Fixes an issue on some devices where selecting zoomed display mode and an alphanumeric passcode could result in the Lock Screen emergency call button overlapping with the text input box

Addresses an issue where some users were occasionally unable to download or add songs to their library while viewing an album or playlist

Fixes an issue that could prevent zeroes from appearing in Calculator

Resolves an issue where streaming video resolution could temporarily be reduced at the start of playback

Fixes an issue that prevented setting up a family member’s Apple Watch for some users

Resolves an issue where the Apple Watch case material was displayed incorrectly in the Apple Watch app

Addresses an issue in the Files app that could cause some MDM-managed cloud service providers to incorrectly display content as unavailable

Improves compatibility with Ubiquiti wireless access points

If you’re wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 14.1 or iPadOS 14.1, we put together a full list below that contains every compatible device. If your device is on there, you’re good to go:

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

As we’re sure you know by now, installing a new iOS or iPadOS update on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update.