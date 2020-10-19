If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Purell hand sanitizer is one of the most important things you can have on hand during the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite improving availability online, Purell is still impossible to find in most grocery stores and prices with some internet retailers are still gouged.

Surprisingly, Amazon has Purell in stock right now with discounts up to 31% on highly sought-after Purell pump bottles.

There are two main things you need to protect yourself and your family during the novel coronavirus pandemic, and they both happen to be on sale right now with deep discounts at Amazon.

First and foremost, you need high-quality face masks and the quality doesn’t get much higher than Powecom KN95 face masks. They’re the only KN95 masks on Amazon that have been tested by NIOSH and authorized for medical use by the FDA. What’s more, they were found to filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles, which is actually even better performance than most 3M N95 masks that can cost $10 or $15 each these days. Powecom’s masks are a bargain at $45 per 10-pack, but a huge 42% discount at Amazon slashes them to $26.06. That’s just $2.61 each!

The second thing you need is Purell hand sanitizer. You should be cleaning your hands anytime you touch any surface or object outside your home, and using soap and water each time obviously isn’t always an option. That’s obviously why Purell is in such high demand right now, and it’s still next to impossible to find in grocery stores in many regions — especially now while coronavirus case numbers are surging yet again. As it turns out, however, Amazon has plenty of Purell in stock. What’s more, several of the most popular listings are on sale at deep discounts!

Purell 8oz pump bottles are the most sought-after Purell bottles out there of course, and 12-packs are 31% off right now at just $51.90. That’s only $4.33 per bottle, which is the lowest price anywhere online since the pandemic began. You can also save 22% on big 1-liter Purell bottles if you just want to refill the pump bottles and travel bottles you already have. Also of note, Purell alcohol wipes that are impossible to find in stores right now are back in stock at the lowest price of 2020, though we’re pretty sure they’re going to sell out fast now that we’ve let the cat out of the bag.

Check out five discounted Purell listings from Amazon below, including several that are being sold directly by Amazon at the lowest prices online.

