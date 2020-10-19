If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Schools have reopened across the country, flu season is just around the corner, and new coronavirus case numbers are soaring.

Now, many reports are relaying the news that grocery stores across the country are bracing for another huge rush of grocery hoarding .

Things likely won’t be as bad as they were back in March and April, but you should still stock up on critical essentials like best-selling FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks, Purell hand sanitizer, Purell alcohol wipes, and more.

Winter weather is on the way, which means the flu season is right around the corner. On top of that, so many schools across the country have reopened and restaurants are even open for dining. Coronavirus case numbers are soaring all across the country and it appears as though the third wave of coronavirus infections is imminent in the US. With all that in mind, the countless reports of grocery stores stockpiling supplies should come as no surprise as they prepare for what could be another crazy rush of grocery shopping like we saw back in March and April.

Essentials like face masks, hand sanitizer, bleach, household cleaners, and of course toilet paper were impossible to find back then. But the good news is that availability has improved dramatically in recent months, so there’s no way things will get as bad as they were the first time around. That said, it’s still probably a good idea to stock up now on some key essentials now in case people start stockpiling groceries again.

Everyone knows by now that they need to wear face masks whenever they go outside. They also know they need to use hand sanitizer like Purell whenever they touch a surface or object in public or anything foreign that comes into the home, such as packages and groceries. They know they need to sanitize things in their homes and offices with disinfectant wipes all the time (Lysol Wipes and Purell wipes are in stock right now at less inflated prices than we’ve been seeing). Not everyone is as smart or as cautious though, and there will likely be supply shortages in the coming weeks and months as case numbers continue to soar.

No one wants to have to deal with another rush of grocery hoarding, but you may be running out of time to get out ahead of it. That’s why you should definitely stock up now, and there are five key things you’d be wise to focus on.

Face masks

When it comes to high-risk activities like riding on public transportation, flying, or being anywhere indoors around other people, more effective KN95 face masks are good to have. Powecom KN95 face masks are very popular with our readers and are back in stock right now on Amazon. This is a rare opportunity to pick up FDA-authorized KN95 masks on Amazon that have been tested and found to filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles. That’s better performance than almost every 3M N95 mask you can buy! 10-packs are on sale right now for $26.06 instead of $45 — that’s a huge 42% discount that matches an all-time low!

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Reusable, Disposable Masks on FDA EUA List, Protection for Dust Pollen,… List Price:$44.99 Price:$26.06 ($2.61 / mask) You Save:$18.93 (42%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

If you don’t mind spending a little more money, you can also get actual N95 masks from top brands like 3M and Honeywell, Moldex, Harley Brand, and more. And if you’re willing to buy in bulk, you can actually get highly sought-after 3M 8210 N95 masks for just $6.56 each.

3M 8210 N95 Classic Disposable Particulate Cup Respirator, Standard (8 Boxes of 20) Price:$1,049.99 ($6.56 / mask) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

N95 Face Masks from 3M, Moldex, Honeywell, Harley Brand, and more Price:$14.07 - $145.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

You can also pick up best-selling SupplyAID KN95 face masks for $3.09 each when you buy a 5-pack, and best-selling COVAFLU KN95 masks are on sale for $2.60 each.

COVAFLU KN95 Disposable Fold Flat Face Mask (Pack of 10 KN95 Face Masks) Price:$25.99 ($2.60 / mask) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SupplyAID RRS-KN95-5PK KN95 Protective Mask, Protection Against PM2.5 Dust. Pollen and Haze-Pro… List Price:$16.99 Price:$15.47 ($3.09 / / mask) You Save:$1.52 (9%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Amazon’s best-selling face masks have been Jointown 3-layer face masks since the start of the pandemic, and they’re perfect for low-risk situations like being outside. Right now they’re on sale for just $0.23 per mask, so you should definitely stock up whether or not you think a grocery rush is coming. Reusable cloth face masks from an Amazon-exclusive brand are also a great buy at $1.95 each.

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) List Price:$14.37 Price:$11.50 ($0.23 / mask) You Save:$2.87 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

(20 Pack Pieces per Box) Craft & Soul Mattana Face Mask Cover Reusable Washable Comfortable Fab… Price:$39.00 ($1.95 / mask) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Hand sanitizer

The big news here is that Purell hand sanitizer is FINALLY back in stock on Amazon and there are FINALLY options that are available to everyone, not just hospitals. If you hurry, you’ll find the holy grail: 12-packs of 8oz Purell pump bottles and 4-packs of 1 liter Purell bottles sold directly by Amazon at the lowest prices since the pandemic started. Even Purell pump bottles and Purell alcohol wipes are somehow in stock right now!

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 1 Liter Flip Cap Bottle (Pack of 4)… List Price:$55.21 Price:$54.90 You Save:$0.31 (1%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer, Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 20 fl oz Sanitizer Table Top Pump… Price:$112.90 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer 8 oz Pump Bottle - Pack of 3 List Price:$24.75 Price:$20.50 You Save:$4.26 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL 902210BX Sanitizing Hand Wipes, 5 x 7, 100/Box Price:$37.50 ($37.50 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

MedEx Hand Sanitizer Gel with the same formulation as Purell has been very popular among our readers and it’s now finally back in stock. It’s a soothing gel with moisturizers including vitamin E, and it’s more than strong enough to kill coronavirus. It’s also a well-known brand that’s sold in stores like CVS, Costco, Whole Foods, and 7-Eleven.

Medex Hand Sanitizer 70%+ Alcohol, Kills 99.99% Price:$39.99 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Finally, people in search of a good option from a top brand will find Suave Hand Sanitizer Spray in stock at Amazon.

Suave Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Based Kills 99.9% of Germs 10 oz,Pack of 6 Price:$26.94 for 6 bottles Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Household cleaners

It makes sense that certain things like Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Clorox bleach cleaners would be in high demand since they kill germs and viruses, including human coronaviruses. If you recall back to March and April though, most cleaners from top brands were sold out in stores. Stock up now on all the household cleaners you need because there’s no telling when they might start flying off the shelves again. Even Lysol Wipes are in stock today at slightly less inflated prices, but only if you hurry.

Executive Deals 6 Pack Household Cleaning Wipes - 80 wipes per can (480 Total Pieces) List Price:$84.88 Price:$79.95 You Save:$9.89 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Household Cleaners On Amazon Price:$3.29+ Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Toilet paper

No one wants to relive what was happening across the country back in March and April. That said, some top TP brands are still somewhat difficult to come by online and in local stores. Do yourself a favor: Visit Amazon’s toilet paper page and stock up — Charmin, Cottonelle, and Quilted Northen are all in stock today, so you don’t have to settle for Amazon brand or, heaven forbid, Scott.

Toilet Paper On Amazon Price:$9.99+ Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Paper towels

Paper towel hoarding was nowhere near as bad as the run on toilet paper, but good brands are still difficult to find in some regions. This is something that never expires and you’ll always need them, so you might as well stock up on paper towels while some decent options are still available.

Paper Towles On Amazon Price:$21.99+ Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.