Remember what happened to smartphone accessory prices when Anker came along and began selling high-quality chargers at rock-bottom prices?

Well, now the same thing is happening to home security cameras and video doorbells thanks to Anker’s eufy smart home brand.

Despite already-low prices, Amazon has a big one-day sale that drops eufy’s 2K Indoor Cam, eufyCam 2, and Video Doorbell to their lowest prices ever.

High-quality smartphone accessories used to cost an arm and a leg, and people would have no choice to pay top dollar because the only alternative was getting cheap junk from no-name brands. Then Anker came along and completely changed the game. The company made and sold smartphone chargers, cables, and other accessories that were as good or better than top brands, including the biggest names in the business like Apple and Samsung.

Now, Anker has done the same thing in the smart home market.

Brands like Nest, Arlo, and Ring make great products that are worth their high-prices in some ways, but they’re a much tougher sell now that Anker’s eufy smart home brand has entered the home security space. You know the Nest Cam Indoor that launched at $200 and still costs $130 right now? Well, you can get pretty much the same thing from the eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam today in Amazon’s big one-day sale for just $27.99. Meanwhile, Arlo’s wireless home security camera can cost more than $200 each, but eufy Security eufyCam 2 Wireless Home Security Add-on Cameras are down to $97.99 right now, and they have 365-day battery life instead of lasting just a few months. And finally, the $120 eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell is already more affordable than a comparable Ring model, and today it’s down to $89.99.

This sale ends near at the end of the day, so take advantage now while you still can.

