Dell published its Black Friday 2020 catalog on Thursday — the first full ad we’ve seen this year.

There are dozens of deals on laptops, desktops, monitors, keyboards, mice, and more in the ad, most of which will not be available until November 16th or later.

If you’re desperate for deals right now, Dell is currently running a Black Friday Sneak Peek sale.

Amazon’s Prime Day is over, but there’s no rest for the wicked, and it’s apparently time to start revving up for Black Friday. Despite the fact that Thanksgiving is still nearly a month and a half away, Dell has already released its Black Friday catalog for 2020, featuring 30 pages of deals on desktops, laptops, monitors, and more.

The sale itself is appropriately confusing, with multiple start dates for different offers. The Black Friday Sneak Peek has actually already begun, with deals on select Alienware, Precision, and Vostro, and XPS products now available on Dell’s website. The main sale starts on November 16th and lasts through November 28th, with doorbuster deals throughout the sale. Then Dell’s Cyber Week sales will go live from November 29th to December 6th.

Now that we’ve got the logistics out of the way, here are some of Dell’s best Black Friday and Cyber Week deals:

Laptops

Alienware m15 R3 15.6″ Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i7, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD | $1,599.99 (was $2,249.99)

| $1,599.99 (was $2,249.99) Dell XPS 13 13-in Touch Laptop, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD | $699.99 (was $999.99)

| $699.99 (was $999.99) Dell G3 15 15.6″ Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD | $599.99 (was $809.99)

| $599.99 (was $809.99) Dell Inspiron 15 5000 15.6″ Laptop, Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD | $549.99 (was $779.99)

| $549.99 (was $779.99) Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6″ Laptop, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD | $399.99 (was $549.99)

Desktops

Alienware Aurora R11 Gaming Desktop, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD | $1,649.99 (was $2,059.99)

| $1,649.99 (was $2,059.99) Dell XPS Desktop Special Edition, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD | $1,029.99 (was $1,429.99)

| $1,029.99 (was $1,429.99) Dell G5 Gaming Desktop, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD | $799.99 (was $979.99)

| $799.99 (was $979.99) Dell XPS Desktop, Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD | $649.99 (was $849.99)

| $649.99 (was $849.99) Dell XPS Desktop, Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD | $399.99 (was $649.99)

Monitors

Dell Alienware 34 Curved Monitor AW3420DW | $829.99 (was $1,509.99)

| $829.99 (was $1,509.99) Dell UltraSharp 27 Monitor U2719D + $150 Dell Promo eGiftcard | $359.99 (was $499.99)

| $359.99 (was $499.99) Dell Alienware 25 24.5-inch Gaming Monitor AW2518HF | $249.99 (was $509.99)

| $249.99 (was $509.99) Dell 27-inch Monitor D2721H | $89.99 (was $199.99)

| $89.99 (was $199.99) Dell 24-inch Monitor D2421H | $69.99 (was $159.99)

Accessories

Dell Alienware S5000 Gaming Chair | $359.99 (was $399.99)

| $359.99 (was $399.99) Epson EcoTank ET-4760 Wireless Color All-in-One Printer | $329.99 (was $499.99)

| $329.99 (was $499.99) Google Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Gen | $199.00 (was $249.00)

| $199.00 (was $249.00) Dell Premier Wireless Keyboard and Mouse KM717 | $79.99 (was $99.99)

| $79.99 (was $99.99) Dell Gaming Backpack 17 | $52.99 (was $69.99)

We will have more on these deals and many, many others as other retailers and brands begin to release their Black Friday ads in the coming days and weeks. Now that Dell has opened Pandora’s Box, we suspect others won’t be far behind, so keep your eyes peeled for more Black Friday reveals in the coming days on BGR.