Walmart announced its Black Friday 2020 plans on Wednesday, revealing it will host three separate shopping events in November.

The Black Friday Deals for Days events are scheduled for November 4th, November 11th, and November 25th, with sales set to start online before in-store sales begin.

Walmart also revealed the coronavirus safety measures that it will employ during Black Friday shopping events in its retail locations.

It’s the second and final day of Amazon’s delayed Prime Day event, but that didn’t stop Walmart from releasing an unexpected announcement. That’s right, the massive retail chain just revealed its Black Friday 2020 plans for the upcoming holiday shopping season.

The company says it will host three separate sales events called Black Friday Deals for Days across November. Each event will start online at Walmart.com and continue in retail stores. This will all happen against the backdrop of the novel coronavirus pandemic, so Walmart says it’s adapting accordingly. Buyers will have the option of picking up their Black Friday orders through a contact-free curbside pickup service, or they can be shipped for free.

The Walmart Black Friday events are scheduled for November 4th, November 11th, and November 25th. Specific deals have not been shared, but Walmart teased several promos for the three sales:

During Walmart’s “Black Friday Deals for Days” event, customers will discover savings on new items from top brands, like HP, Instant Pot, LEGO, L.O.L. Surprise!, Roku and Shark, including deals on many items that can only be found at Walmart. The retailer will have increased availability of event items to help ensure as many customers as possible can take advantage of the season’s best pricing.

Here are Walmart’s plans for the Black Friday Deals for Days:

Event 1 (Deals begin online Nov. 4 with new deals in stores Nov. 7): To kick-off “Black Friday Deals for Days,” Walmart will offer amazing deals on toys, electronics and home products. Starting online at Walmart.com on Wed., Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. ET, customers can purchase amazing deals like an onn. brand 42-inch UHD Roku TV for only $88 and popular Hotel Style bath towels for $5. New deals continue in Walmart stores on Sat., Nov. 7 starting at 5 a.m. local time with items like the Magic Bullet Blender available for $15 and a New Bright 1:6 scale RC Truck for $40. New deals will also go live at Walmart.com on Sat., Nov. 7 at 12 a.m. ET. Walmart will also hold its annual Tire Event in-stores and online Nov. 7-13 where customers will receive $20 off per tire and free lifetime balance service from its Walmart Auto Care Centers for all modular Goodyear branded tires. Event 2 (Deals begin online Nov. 11 with new deals in stores Nov. 14): Walmart’s second event will offer techies great deals on electronics, like TVs, computers and tablets. Amazing savings on movies, music and items in apparel, hardlines, home and more will also be available. Deals will begin online at Walmart.com on Wed., Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. ET with new deals at Walmart.com on Sat., Nov. 14 at 12 a.m. ET and in stores starting at 5 a.m. local time. Walmart will also host its biggest wireless phone event ever in-stores and online on Sat., Nov. 14 with amazing deals on iPhones and Samsung phones. Event 3 (Deals begin online Nov. 25 with new deals in stores Nov. 27): Walmart will wrap up a month of savings with a third event that will offer great prices on even more electronics, toys and gifts across apparel and home, as well as seasonal décor favorites. Deals will first be offered at Walmart.com on Wed., Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. ET. New deals will be available at Walmart.com at 12 a.m. ET and in stores at 5 a.m. local time on Fri., Nov. 27.

Walmart also announced COVID-19 safety measures that will apply during in-store Black Friday shopping events:

The health and safety of its customers and associates is Walmart’s top priority. To help provide a safer shopping experience, all Walmart stores will open at 5 a.m. local time on Black Friday in-store event days. Customers will form a single, straight line to enter the store. Associates will hand out sanitized shopping carts to customers to help with social distancing, and Health Ambassadors will be placed at entrances to greet customers and remind them to put on a mask. During these in-store Black Friday events, Walmart will meter customers into the store to help reduce congestion and promote social distancing inside stores. Customers will be directed to shop down the right-hand side of aisles to be able to easily – and safely – select the Black Friday items they’re interested in purchasing.