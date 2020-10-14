If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Day 2 of Prime Day 2020 has been just as busy as day 1, with thousands upon thousands of great deals on anything and everything you can think of.

Now, several popular smart devices from Withings are on sale for Prime Day, including all-time low prices on the Withings Thermo smart thermometer and the Withings Move Hybrid Smartwatch.

Visit Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 hub to see all the latest deals, and be sure to check out BGR’s Prime Day deals roundup to see the very best bargains available right now.

A deep Prime Day discount on the “iPhone of forehead thermometers” is one of the most popular deals we’ve covered on Prime Day. Other health-related items have also been big sellers, with Powecom KN95 face masks up at the top of the list. They’re the only FDA-authorized KN95 masks on Amazon and they’re on sale with a huge 42% discount, so it makes sense that they’re flying off the shelves. They’re also even better at filtering small airborne particles than most 3M N95 masks, according to NIOSH’s tests.

If you’re looking for more great deals on health products, we’ve got some terrific ones to share with you. With Prime Day 2020 winding down, seven popular Withings devices are on sale with discounts up to 30%.

The most noteworthy deal is definitely a nice big $20 discount on the Withings Thermo. While that iHealth forehead thermometer might be likened to the iPhone all the time, it’s Withings’s smart infrared thermometer that was sold out for nearly six months after the coronavirus pandemic began. Everyone wanted one, and now you can finally get your hands on one at the lowest price of 2020.

Other popular Withings devices are on sale as well, including the Withings Sleep sleep tracking pad, the Withings Body+ smart scale, and the awesome Withings Move Hybrid Smartwatch, which is down to $55.95. Check out all the deals down below.

Withings Thermo – $79.95

FSA-ELIGIBLE ITEM – If you have a flexible spending account with your employee health plan, no doctor’s prescription is needed to purchase a Thermo smart temporal thermometer

HIGH PRECISION – Thermo has 16 infrared sensors that take over 4000 measurements to provide a highly-accurate result

QUICK & EASY – Ultra-fast measurement with color-coded fever indicator

Withings Thermo – smart Temporal Thermometer, FSA-Eligible, Suitable for Baby, Infant, Toddle… List Price:$99.99 Price:$79.95 You Save:$20.04 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Withings Sleep – $82.56

MONITOR YOUR SLEEP – Delivers sleep cycles, tracks heart rate, detects snoring and breathing disturbances. Algorithms used to analyze the data have been validated with a team of sleep experts.

BREATHING DISTURBANCES – Sleep can now detect breathing disturbances. While some pauses during sleep are normal, if they occur too often they they might be a potential sign of a chronic condition such as sleep apnea. ; Wi-Fi : 2.4 GHz b/g/n , WEP/WPA/WPA2

Withings Sleep - Sleep Tracking Pad Under The Mattress with Sleep Cycle Analysis List Price:$99.95 Price:$82.56 You Save:$17.39 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Withings Body – $47.95

#1 bestselling smart scale range in the US

INSTANT WEIGHT INSIGHT – See progress during each weigh-in with weight trend screen to stay motivated and know immediately if you are on the right track with BMI.

HIGHLY COMPATIBLE – this smart scale syncs with Apple Watch plus more than 100 top health and fitness apps including Apple Health, Fitbit and Google Fit.

Withings Body - Smart Weight & BMI Wi-Fi Digital Scale with smartphone app, Black List Price:$59.99 Price:$47.95 You Save:$12.04 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Withings Body+ – $69.95

FULL BODY COMPOSITION – Monitors weight (kg, lb, st), body fat & Water %, plus muscle & bone mass. Accurate weight measurement to 100 g

HIGHLY COMPATIBLE – This smart scale syncs with apple watch plus more than 100 top health and fitness apps including Apple health, Fitbit and Google fit.

AUTOMATIC SYNCHRONIZATION – Data from every weigh-in appears automatically via Wi-Fi in the free health Mate app.

Withings Body+ - Smart Body Composition Wi-Fi Digital Scale with smartphone app List Price:$99.95 Price:$69.95 You Save:$30.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Withings Steel HR Sport Hybrid Smartwatch – $139.95

Heart rate tracking – Maximize your workouts with continuous heart rate and in-depth reporting plus daily and overnight HR

Workout mode w/connected GPS: Maps your session with distance, elevation and pace and now enjoy Strava integration

Fitness level – Assesses your cardiovascular capacity when running based on V02 max estimation

Withings Steel HR Sport Hybrid Smartwatch (40mm) - Activity, Sleep, Fitness and Heart Rate Trac… List Price:$199.95 Price:$139.95 You Save:$60.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Withings Move Hybrid Smartwatch – $55.95

24/7 SEAMLESS TRACKING – Automatic walk, run, swim, bike & 10+ activities recognized. Plus calories burned & distance.

SLEEP TRACKING – Wake to a Sleep Score based on light & deep sleep cycles, interruptions, depth & regularity, Smart Wake-Up with a silent alarm.

CONNECTED GPS – Launch a workout via the side button and after your session get a route map in Health Mate with distance, elevation and pace.Silicone wristband

Withings Move - Activity Tracking Watch, 38mm, Black & Yellow, Model:3700546705441 List Price:$69.95 Price:$55.95 You Save:$14.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Withings Pulse HR – $79.97

Heart RATE & multisport – select from 30+ sports with continuous heart RATE, reporting on heart RATE zones, plus daily/overnight hr. tracking and automatic exercise recognition so you get credit for all your moves.

Connected GPS via smartphone – map and share your workout and exercise sessions with reporting on calories, distance, elevation & Pace.

Long-life battery – lasts up to 20 days Between charges So you can keep moving.

Withings Pulse HR – Water Resistant Health & Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate and Sleep Monito… List Price:$99.95 Price:$79.97 You Save:$19.98 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.