There’s one day of Prime Day 2020 deals left, and you’re not going to believe how many incredible deals are still ripe for the picking.

Amazon’s Prime Day bargains span every product category on Amazon, from electronics and smart home devices to kitchen tools, home goods, TVs, and so much more.

We’ve rounded up all the best Prime Day deals right here, and be sure to visit Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 hub for even more deep discounts.

~~REFRESH THIS PAGE FOR THE LATEST PRIME DAY DEALS~~

It felt like the wait took forever, but Prime Day 2020 finally arrived on Tuesday! The massive annual shopping event that’s often referred to as “Black Friday in July” obviously didn’t take place in July this year, and we all know why. The coronavirus pandemic turned everything on its head in 2020, Prime Day included. Thankfully, Amazon decided to postpone Prime Day 2020 rather than cancel it, and the massive sales event is underway right now.

There are some things that are different about Prime Day 2020, apart from the fact that it’s taking place in October rather than July. First of all, Amazon’s big sales event is only two days long this year. Prime Day 2020 officially takes place on October 13 and October 14, rather than lasting a full week like it did in 2019. That said, we definitely expect plenty of Prime Day deals to linger for the remainder of the week even after Prime Day officially ends. Of course, Amazon will ensure that all the best deals on the hottest products are reserved solely for Prime Day on Tuesday and Wednesday, so we definitely wanted to round them all up into one giant list for our readers.

Before we get to that, there’s one page that you definitely need to check constantly until the end of the day on October 14: Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 hub.

That hub is where you’ll find all the latest Prime Day deals that Amazon has decided to feature, including thousands of Prime Day Lightning Deals that will come and go constantly during the big sale. Of course, there’s no way Amazon can fit every Prime Day deal on one page, and that’s why we’re here. We’ve spent countless hours digging through all of the Prime Day deals on Amazon this year so that we can list them all in one place for our readers.

Consider this article your one-stop shop to learn about all the deepest Prime Day discounts on all the hottest products of 2020!

As far as highlights from among all the killer deals you’ll find in our giant Prime Day deals roundup, many of the stars of the show this year are obviously Amazon devices. If you want to see all of Amazon’s device deals in one place, you’ll find them right here. Some of the hottest deals on that list are the newest Ring Video Doorbell with a free Echo Dot for just $69.99, crazy AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 discounts you won’t believe, the first-ever discount on Sony’s new WH1000XM4 ANC headphones plus a free $25 Amazon gift card, an incredible deal that gets you the $90 Echo Show 5 for the all-time low price of $44.99, an Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini Cam bundle or an Echo Show 5 and TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug bundle for just $49.99 each, Echo Dots for $18.99, up to $150 off Fire TV Edition televisions, and more.

There’s also one deal everyone should take advantage of: Free money from Amazon! Buy $40 in Amazon gift cards with the coupon code GC20PRIME and you’ll get $10 for free. You’ll find more information right here on Amazon’s site.

Here are some of the hottest deals from elsewhere in Amazon’s huge Prime Day 2020 sale:

It’s difficult to believe, but all those crazy Prime Day 2020 deals are really just the tip of the iceberg. There’s so much more to see in Amazon’s huge Prime Day sale, and all the best deals are listed down below. Remember, you should also check back in Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 hub constantly throughout the day on Tuesday and Wednesday because new Prime Day deals will pop up every few minutes.

We’ll be updating this post constantly throughout the day, so be sure to refresh for the latest Prime Day 2020 deals!

Hottest deals

All-new Ring Video Doorbell, Satin Nickel (2020 release) with Echo Dot List Price:$139.98 Price:$69.99 You Save:$69.99 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Reusable, Disposable Masks on FDA EUA List, Protection for Dust Pollen,… List Price:$44.99 Price:$26.06 ($2.61 / mask) You Save:$18.93 (42%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$219.00 You Save:$50.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal List Price:$39.99 Price:$18.99 You Save:$21.00 (53%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price:$124.99 Price:$114.99 You Save:$10.00 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Show 8 -- HD smart display with Alexa – stay connected with video calling - Charcoal List Price:$129.99 Price:$64.99 You Save:$65.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Buds – Wireless earbuds with immersive sound, active noise reduction, and Alexa List Price:$129.99 Price:$79.99 You Save:$50.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5 List Price:$289.98 Price:$149.99 You Save:$139.99 (48%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5 (Charcoal) List Price:$339.98 Price:$169.99 You Save:$169.99 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Cube, hands-free with Alexa built in, 4K Ultra HD, streaming media player, released 201… List Price:$119.99 Price:$79.99 You Save:$40.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Show 5 Charcoal with Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera, 1080 HD with Motion Detectio… List Price:$124.98 Price:$49.99 You Save:$74.99 (60%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Health & COVID-19 essentials

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Reusable, Disposable Masks on FDA EUA List, Protection for Dust Pollen,… List Price:$44.99 Price:$26.05 ($2.61 / mask) You Save:$18.93 (42%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) Price:$11.67 ($0.23 / mask) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for Hiking, Camping, Travel, and Emergency Preparedness Price:$9.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 1 Liter Flip Cap Bottle (Pack of 4)… List Price:$70.00 Price:$54.90 You Save:$15.10 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer 8 oz Pump Bottle - Pack of 3 Price:$25.90 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, Infrared Adult Thermometer for Adults and Kids,Digital I… List Price:$34.99 Price:$24.49 You Save:$10.50 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Withings Thermo – smart Temporal Thermometer, FSA-Eligible, Suitable for Baby, Infant, Toddle… List Price:$99.99 Price:$79.95 You Save:$20.04 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Withings Sleep - Sleep Tracking Pad Under The Mattress with Sleep Cycle Analysis List Price:$82.56 Price:$74.25 You Save:$8.31 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Headphones

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$219.00 You Save:$50.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price:$124.99 Price:$114.99 You Save:$10.00 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case List Price:$199.00 Price:$149.98 You Save:$49.02 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones Touch Control with Wireless Charging Case IP… List Price:$39.99 Price:$31.99 You Save:$8.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic for Phon… List Price:$373.00 Price:$298.00 You Save:$75.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N: Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset with Mic for… List Price:$198.00 Price:$88.00 You Save:$110.00 (56%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Noise-Cancelling, with Alexa voice contr… List Price:$299.00 Price:$199.00 You Save:$100.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Mpow 059 Bluetooth Headphones Over Ear, Hi-Fi Stereo Wireless Headset, Foldable, Soft Memory-Pr… Price:$28.59 on 10/14 only Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Smart home

MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain MYQ-G0301 - Wireless & Wi-Fi enabled Garage Hub with S… List Price:$36.99 Price:$16.98 You Save:$20.01 (54%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link, Smart Home WiFi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home&IFTTT,No… List Price:$49.99 Price:$26.99 ($6.75 each) You Save:$23.00 (46%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control, SmartSensor Included, Alexa Built-In List Price:$249.00 Price:$199.00 You Save:$50.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat, 2nd Gen List Price:$163.39 Price:$149.00 You Save:$14.39 (9%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i6+ (6550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal-Empties Itself, Traps Allerg… List Price:$799.99 Price:$599.99 You Save:$200.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba 981 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connected Mapping, Works with Alexa, Ideal for Pet Hair, C… List Price:$599.99 Price:$399.99 You Save:$200.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL RV1001AE, Robotic Vacuum, IQ Navigation, Home Mapping, Self-Cleani… List Price:$499.99 Price:$334.99 You Save:$165.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kitchen

Instant Pot Ultra 3 Qt 10-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooke… Price:$49.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Aura Pro Multi-Use Programmable Slow Cooker with Sous Vide, 8 Quart List Price:$131.09 Price:$69.99 You Save:$61.10 (47%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo Nova Pressure Cooker 7 in 1, 10 Qt List Price:$149.99 Price:$99.99 You Save:$50.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker 11 in 1 with Air Fryer, 8 Qt List Price:$179.95 Price:$119.99 You Save:$59.96 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker, Broil, Dehydrate, Slow Cook, Air Fr… List Price:$199.99 Price:$149.99 You Save:$50.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ninja BL685 Professional Kitchen System 1200-watts with Auto-iQ, Powerful Blending, with 64 oz,… List Price:$159.99 Price:$99.99 You Save:$60.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Anova Culinary | Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro (WiFi) | 1200 Watts | All Metal | Anova App Inc… List Price:$399.00 Price:$199.00 You Save:$200.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TVs

Sony X750H 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV -2020 Model List Price:$698.00 Price:$669.99 You Save:$28.01 (4%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony X900H 55 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR, Game Mode for Gaming, and Alexa Compa… List Price:$948.00 Price:$919.99 You Save:$28.01 (3%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony X950H 75 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility - 2020 Model Price:$2,598.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Toshiba TF-55A810U21 55-inch 4K UHD TV - Fire TV Edition Price:$299.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-New Insignia NS-43DF710NA21 43-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 Price:$179.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-New Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition Price:$79.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Samsung 65" Q900TS QLED 8K UHD Smart TV with Alexa Built-in QN65Q900TSAFXZA 2020 List Price:$5,499.99 Price:Up to $3,000 off You Save:$1,502.00 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SAMSUNG 65-inch Class QLED Q800T Series - Real 8K Resolution Direct Full Array 24X Quantum HDR… List Price:$3,499.99 Price:Up To $1,500 off You Save:$1,202.00 (34%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

LG OLED55CXPUA Alexa Built-In CX 55" 4K Smart OLED TV (2020) List Price:$1,999.99 Price:$1,596.99 You Save:$403.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

LG OLED77CXPUA Alexa Built-In CX 77" 4K Smart OLED TV (2020) List Price:$3,996.99 Price:$3,649.99 You Save:$300.00 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Electronics

Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link, Smart Home WiFi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home&IFTTT,No… List Price:$49.99 Price:$26.99 ($6.75 each) You Save:$23.00 (46%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black List Price:$199.00 Price:$149.99 You Save:$49.01 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TP-Link Kasa Smart LED Strip Lights Multicolor WiFi Light Strip, Works with Alexa& Google Home,… List Price:$69.99 Price:$59.99 You Save:$10.00 (14%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain MYQ-G0301 - Wireless & Wi-Fi enabled Garage Hub with S… List Price:$36.99 Price:$16.98 You Save:$20.01 (54%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

DEPSTECH Wireless Endoscope, IP67 Waterproof WiFi Borescope Inspection 2.0 Megapixels HD Snake… List Price:$35.99 Price:$28.79 You Save:$7.20 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Wireless Endoscope,DEPSTECH Upgrade 5.0MP HD WiFi Borescope, 16 inch Focal Distance, Semi-Rigid… List Price:$49.99 Price:$39.99 You Save:$10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player List Price:$29.99 Price:$21.00 You Save:$8.99 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Streaming Stick+ | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device with Long-range Wireless and Voice Remote wi… List Price:$49.99 Price:$37.00 You Save:$12.99 (26%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Video games

Nintendo Switch - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition - Switch Price:$299.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SanDisk 128GB MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for Nintendo Switch - SDSQXAO-128G-GNCZN with Nintend… List Price:$61.39 Price:$39.99 You Save:$21.40 (35%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Nintendo Switch Games - Digital Download Codes Price:$14.99 - $59.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PlayStation Now: 12 Month Subscription [Digital Code] List Price:$59.99 Price:$41.99 You Save:$18.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Smartphones

Pixel 4 - Clearly White - 64GB - Unlocked List Price:$739.70 Price:$449.00 You Save:$290.70 (39%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Google Pixel 4 - Clearly White 128GB - Unlocked List Price:$899.00 Price:$549.00 You Save:$350.00 (39%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Google Pixel 4 XL - Just Black - 64GB - Unlocked List Price:$899.00 Price:$549.00 You Save:$350.00 (39%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Google Pixel 4 XL - Clearly White - 128GB - Unlocked List Price:$999.00 Price:$649.00 You Save:$350.00 (35%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

