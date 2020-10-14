If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are so many great Prime Day deals on smart home devices right now at Amazon, but there’s one in particular that you might not have heard of.

The MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener lets you open and close your garage with your phone or voice, and it’s on sale right now for just $16.98 instead of $40!

Visit Amazon's Prime Day 2020 hub to see all the latest deals

The most popular smart home device on sale for Prime Day 2020 right now is by far the TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug. In fact, it’s so popular that shipping estimates are now delayed by a month (don’t worry, it’ll almost definitely ship sooner than that). This awesome device is widely regarded as the best Wi-Fi smart plug in the business, allowing you to add smartphone and voice controls to all the “dumb” devices in your home like lamps, fans, and space heaters. They cost as much as $17 on a regular day, but 4-packs are down to just $26.99 for Prime Day. That’s just $6.75 each for the best smart plugs on the market!

You should absolutely pick up a few packs of TP-Link’s top-rated smart plugs while they’re on sale at such a great price, but there’s an even deeper Prime Day discount available on a different smart home gadget that will blow you away.

You might not have ever heard of it before, but the MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener is nothing short of brilliant. It’s a simple little gadget that takes 10 or 15 minutes for most people to install, and it adds smart connectivity to something you might never have considered adding smart connectivity to: your garage door. Have you ever run out of the house so quickly that you weren’t sure whether or not you closed your garage behind you? Have you ever need to let a friend or delivery person into the garage to drop something off while you’re out? Or perhaps you just hate dealing with those annoying keypads that never seem to work on the first try. Whatever the case, the MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener lets you control your garage door from anywhere in the world using your smartphone or even your voice, and you can also tie it in with your smart home system.

MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain MYQ-G0301 - Wireless & Wi-Fi enabled Garage Hub with S… List Price:$36.99 Price:$16.98 You Save:$20.01 (54%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

$40 is already an incredible price for such a cool piece of tech, but right now it’s on sale for just $16.98 during Prime Day!

MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener – $16.98

New free in-garage delivery with key by amazon. Prime members in select areas can opt-in with the myQ smart garage hub to get Amazon packages securely delivered right inside their garage, simply link your myQ account in the Key app

Get a $30 Amazon credit. When placing your first In-Garage Delivery, enter KEY30 at checkout to receive a $30 Amazon credit on future In-Garage Deliveries. Promotion applies to eligible Amazon Prime members. Full terms & conditions at amazon.com/keypromo

Smart garage control open and close your garage door from anywhere with your smartphone through the myQ App

Universal – Easy-to-add functionality to upgrade your existing garage door opener. Works with all major brands of garage door openers made after 1993 that have standard safety sensors

Requirements needed to start – a router with 2.4 gigahertz Wi-Fi frequency, router with 802.11 B/G/N, a router within 50 feet of the myQ Smart Garage Hub (more details in PDF user manual)

Simple setup: Wireless installation with easy step by step instructions provided in the myQ App means you’ll be able to enjoy smart garage control in minutes

Guest access: Securely invite up to three people to control your garage with the myQ guest feature (Note: Not intended for guests under the age of 13)

Smart collaboration: Linking your myQ account to Google Assistant and IFTTT is free for a limited time. No credit card required

Core features: Opening, closing, and receiving garage door status notifications are included with myQ App at no additional charge

