There’s something for everybody on Prime Day 2020.

Gamers can expect some great equipment for their set-ups, including Razer Mechanical Gaming Keyboards.

These offerings won’t last long, so you better get them while you can.

Picking the right equipment is something that’s extremely important if you’re a gamer. A lot of your setup could be crazy expensive, so you have to pick and choose what exactly needs to be upgraded. If you’re in the market for keyboards, Prime Day 2020 has come at a perfect time for you.

Thanks to Amazon’s huge event today and tomorrow, there’s plenty of opportunities to snag serious deals throughout an entire landscape of products. One of the top deals we wanted to highlight is the Razer BlackWidow Mechanical Keyboard. You can save up to 50% off one for a limited time only.

Take a look at all the fantastic options for you during this sale that won’t last long.

Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 TKL Tenkeyless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Green Key Switches, Tactile & Clicky

The #1 Best-Selling Gaming Peripherals Manufacturer in the US: Source – The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Gaming Designed: Keyboards, Mice, PC Headsets, and PC Microphones, Based on dollar sales, Jan. 2017- June 2020 combined

Signature Mechanical Switch for Gaming: Razer Green switch technology provides a satisfying clicky sound with 50 G of actuation force, ideal for typing and gaming requiring the highest accuracy

Tournament-Ready Design: A tenkeyless design with a detachable USB cable provides a portable form-factor for on-the-go gamers

Ultimate Personalization & Gaming Immersion with Razer Chroma: Fully syncs with popular games, Razer hardware, Philips Hue, and gear from 30+ partners; supports 16.8 million colors on individually backlit keys

Fully Programmable Macro Support: Razer Hypershift allows for all keys and keypress combinations to be remapped to execute complex commands

Ergonomic, Magnetic Wrist Rest: Made of plush leatherette to maximize comfort over extended gaming sessions

Durable Construction: Supports up to 80 million clicks with a 2 year manufacturer warranty

Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 TKL Tenkeyless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Orange Key Switches, Tactile & Silent

Zero-Compromise Mechanical Switch for Speed & Accuracy: Razer Orange switch technology provides tactile feedback with a quieter click, requiring 45 G of actuation force; ideal for most gaming and typing experiences

Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 TKL Tenkeyless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Yellow Key Switches, Linear & Silent

