If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you hate having to steam your clothing with a hand steamer, then we have a deal for you.

Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, the Samsung AirDresser is back and available.

You’ll save big money when you pick this up during the sale.

You tossed a shirt on the chair or near your laundry, but you take a whiff of it to see if it’s actually dirty or not. Sometimes, clothes just need to be ironed or steamed before you wear them again. But what if you could deodorize and sanitize them at the same time as steaming them? If you have the Samsung AirDresser, then you can.

This is a cabinet steamer for clothes and garments, so it will stand in your closet or bedroom and all you’ll have to do is hang your clothes inside and press a button or two to start it. You can even control it from your smartphone, as it is Wi-Fi enabled. It will relax wrinkles with steam and heat, to freshen up your garments.

It is a perfect for the person who hates to take our their steamer or iron and set up an ironing board. While this is a pretty pricey, retailing for over $1,200, it is 40% off during Amazon Prime Day! You can get it for only $899! That’s a steal if we’ve ever heard of one.

Samsung AirDresser | Cabinet Steamer for Clothes and Garments | Vertical Dresser that Deodorize… List Price:$1,499.00 Price:$899.00 You Save:$351.00 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Check out the information from the Amazon product page:

Samsung AirDresser

REFRESH WITH STEAM POWER – Three Air Hangers release air and steam throughout AirDresser to refresh clothing inside and out while relaxing light wrinkles

SANITIZE CYCLE – With AirDresser’s Sanitize cycle, high-temperature steam penetrates and sanitizes clothes

EASY INSTALLATION – Simply plug your AirDresser into a standard 120V outlet and you’re all set; no separate water line or professional installation necessary

DEODORIZING FILTER – Eliminate 99% of stubborn odors that linger in fabrics caused by smoke, perspiration, and food with the built-in deodorizing filter

WI-FI CONNECTIVITY – Control your AirDresser remotely as you start, pause, receive notifications, and get cycle recommendations right on your phone

ADD YOUR FAVORITE SCENT – Freshen up your garments and reduce static cling by inserting your favorite scented dryer sheet into the Fresh Finish Compartment

GENTLE, LOW-HEAT DRYING – Get faster yet risk-free drying with Heat Pump Drying, designed to reduce the risk of heat damage and shrinking for delicates and special fabrics

Samsung AirDresser | Cabinet Steamer for Clothes and Garments | Vertical Dresser that Deodorize… List Price:$1,499.00 Price:$899.00 You Save:$351.00 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now



Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.