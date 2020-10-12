If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Coronavirus vaccines and other drugs are being developed rapidly and some effective therapies might even be made available before the end of the year. Even still, the coronavirus pandemic isn’t going away anytime soon, and we all know it. It’s going to take quite some time before enough of the US population is vaccinated, and it’s starting to look like people will need annual vaccines or even more frequent shots in order to maintain immunity against the disease. In the meantime, we all need to continue to protect ourselves and our families from catching COVID-19, and we have some terrific news on that front. In addition to surprisingly reasonable prices on Purell hand sanitizer, you can also now get some of the world’s most effective face masks from Amazon.

Amazon typically reserves the best N95 face masks for hospitals and government agencies, but that’s not the case right now for some listings. In fact, there are more than half a dozen NIOSH-certified N95 and R95 respirator options in stock at Amazon that are available for anyone to buy. That’s right — you can finally get the best possible protection from COVID-19!

Visit this page on Amazon and you’ll find several options for N95 respirators from top brands like 3M, Moldex, Honeywell, and more. That’s right, even highly sought-after Moldex respirators are in stock! Before we get to all that though, there’s an alternative you should definitely check out that protects you even better yet costs less money. We’re talking about Powecom KN95 face masks, which our readers have been stocking up on by the tens of thousands. They’re the only FDA-authorized KN95 masks on Amazon. They’ve also been tested by NIOSH and found to filter up to 99.2% of small particles, which is even better than nearly every N95 mask from 3M and those other brands. What’s more, they’re on sale right now for just $26 per 10-pack instead of $45!

Where NIOSH respirators are concerned, the hottest listings right now are 3M N95 masks and Moldex N95 masks. Those are all top-of-the-line respirators that are certified by NIOSH to filter at least 95% of tiny airborne particles like human coronaviruses, and each option has between 15 and 20 masks in a box. For those who are unfamiliar with “R95” masks, they’re just like N95 masks but they also filter oil-based particles in addition to droplets and aerosols.

These masks won’t last long now that we’ve let the cat out of the bag though, so hurry up or you’ll miss out.

N95 masks from 3M, Honeywell, and more

