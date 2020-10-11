If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s massive Prime Day 2020 sale finally kicks off in two days, but there are already plenty of amazing Prime Day deals that are available right now.

We’ve rounded up 10 of the best early Prime Day deals on Amazon’s site — including Apple’s AirPods Pro for just $199!

Prime Day 2020 might not officially begin until Tuesday, but incredible Prime Day deals are already here right now. In fact, there are so many killer deals right now at Amazon that we decided to round up the 10 best ones to share with you on Sunday.

This star of the show is definitely a new, deeper discount on Apple’s beloved AirPods Pro. They cost $249 at Apple and they’ve been on sale with a $30 discount all week from Amazon, but now they just got a deeper discount of $50. That slashes the price down to just $199, which is an incredible value!

Other top pre-Prime Day deals include FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks that NIOSH tested and found to work even better than most 3M N95 masks for only $26.05 per 10-pack (down from $45!), super-popular $15 TP-Link Kasa smart plugs for only $6.75 each when you buy a 4-pack, the $250 Ring Video Doorbell Pro for only $99.99 when you buy a refurb that’s guaranteed to look and work like new, a one-day sale that slashes 25% off bags of Halloween candy, Amazon’s $90 Echo Show 5 at the all-time low price of $44.99, either a Kasa smart plug or a $35 Blink Mini security camera for just $5 when you bundle them with a discounted Echo Show 5, half-off Philips Kitchen appliances for one day only (including a best-selling XXL air fryer!), a big $50 discount on the Instant Pot Max 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker (with sous vide and canning modes), and a big one-day sale on five different dash cams.

Check out all these awesome deals down below!

Apple AirPods Pro – $199

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Apple AirPods Pro $199.00 Available from Amazon

Powecom KN95 face masks – $26.05 (lowest price ever)

Included on FDA Emergency Use Authorization List and manufactured by Guangzhou Powecom Labor Insurance Supplies.

Multi layered protection against dust, particles and droplets. Filter efficiency 99.2% (better than most 3M N95 masks!).

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Reusable, Disposable Masks on FDA EUA List, Protection for Dust Pollen,… $26.05 ($2.61 / mask) Available from Amazon

TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug (4-pack) – $26.99 (lowest price ever)

Voice control: Kasa smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google Home Assistant. Enjoy the hands-free convenience of controlling any home electronic appliances with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant

Smart Outlet Control from anywhere: Turn electronics on and off your smart home devices from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app, whether you are at home, in the office or on vacation

Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link, Smart Home WiFi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home&IFTTT,No… $26.99 ($6.75 each) Available from Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell Pro (certified refurbished) – $99.99

1080p HD video doorbell that lets you see, hear and speak to people from your phone, tablet, or select Echo device. Includes privacy features, such as customizable privacy zones and audio privacy, to focus only on what’s relevant to you.

Get notifications whenever motion is detected by customizing your motion zones.

Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro, with HD Video, Motion Activated Alerts, Easy Ins… $99.99 Available from Amazon

25% off Halloween Candy

Four different listings included in this one-day deal

Up to 25% off Mars Wrigley Halloween Candy $11.99 - $14.66 Available from Amazon

Echo Show 5 – $44.99 (lowest price ever)

Alexa can show you more – Compact 5.5” smart display ready to help manage your day, entertain at a glance, and connect you to friends and family.

Made to fit your life – Cook along to step-by-step recipes. Easily update to-do lists and calendars. Glance at weather and traffic on your way out.

Echo Show 5 -- Smart display with Alexa – stay connected with video calling - Charcoal $44.99 Available from Amazon

Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini or Kasa Smart Plug bundle – $49.99 (lowest price ever)

This bundle contains the Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini or TP-Link simple set up smart plug.

Alexa can show you more – Compact 5.5” smart display ready to help manage your day, entertain at a glance, and connect you to friends and family.

Echo Show 5 (Charcoal) Bundle with TP-Link simple set up smart plug $49.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Echo Show 5 Charcoal with Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera, 1080 HD with Motion Detectio… $49.99 Available from Amazon

Up to 50% off Philips Kitchen Appliances

Four different listings included in this one-day deal

Up to 50% off Philips Kitchen Appliances $79.95 - $299.95 Available from Amazon

Instant Pot Max 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker – $149.99

Sustained 15psi, not only cooks food faster, you can now do home pressure canning;

Large touch screen makes programming seamless, you can set time, temperature, pressure level, delay start and Warm

Instant Pot Max Pressure Cooker 9 in 1, Best for Canning with 15PSI and Sterilizer, 6 Qt $149.99 Available from Amazon

Up to 41% off Rexing’s Dash Cam products

Five different listings included in this one-day deal

Up to 41% off Rexing's Dash Cam products $58.99 - $139.99 Available from Amazon

