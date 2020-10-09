iPhone 12 cases are already on sale ahead of the official announcement from Apple.

Smartphone accessory brand Totallee has begun selling cases for the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, which are expected to be revealed next week.

Apple has confirmed that its next event from Apple Park will be streamed on October 13th.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Apple will finally reveal its 2020 iPhone models. Traditionally, Apple not only would have announced a new flagship phone by this point in the year, but those phones would already be shipping to customers. Of course, 2020 isn’t a traditional year, and Apple confirmed months ago that the iPhone 12 wouldn’t be ready in late September. But even though we finally have an official date for the iPhone 12 event, the phones are still leaking, and on Thursday, a Reddit user spotted a series of cases that seem to spoil all four new models.

Smartphone accessory retailer Totallee recently started selling cases for the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Countless leaks have suggested that Apple plans to launch four 5G iPhone models this fall, and while case makers are known to occasionally jump the gun, the company is clearly comfortable with the data it has been provided, as you can purchase any of the cases and have them shipped to you right now.

Totallee does not list the dimensions of the phones, but does promise a “perfect fit” for each of the cases. According to previous leaks, the sizes of the four models should be as follows: 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 12, 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. Other than the size of the displays, the most obvious difference between the standard models and the Pro models will be the number of cameras. As you can see in the mockups on Totallee’s website, the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 will each have dual rear cameras, while the Pro and Pro Max models will feature triple rear cameras. This has also been backed up by many leaks and reports.

Meanwhile, a far more comprehensive leak surfaced this week as well, claiming that the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 will be available in stores on October 23rd, but we will have to wait until November 13th for the iPhone 12 Pro and November 20th for the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Rumors of a staggered launch have been floating around for months, and everyone with sources close to the company agrees that all four models won’t launch together.

We wouldn’t be shocked if a few more leaks popped up in the coming days, but there isn’t much time left for them, as Apple plans to unveil the iPhone 12 at its next big event on October 13th at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. We’ll be covering all of the announcements as they happen and we’ll point you to the live stream on Tuesday.