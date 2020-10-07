If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day 2020 is right around the corner, but thousands of lucky people out there don’t have to wait another minute to get Amazon’s Prime Day deal on the best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K.



A special coupon code slashes Amazon’s 4K streaming dongle down to its lowest price of all time — just $24.99.

Sadly, this special deal isn’t available to everyone so we’ll show you how to find out if you’re eligible to get in on the action.

On top of those deals, Amazon has been offering some terrific prices on its own hardware devices each week in the run up to Prime Day 2020 next week. This week is mainly focused on a bunch of refurbished Amazon devices on sale at the lowest prices ever. You can see them all right here on Amazon's site and they're all killer bargains — but there's an even better deal hidden on Amazon's site right now

If you’re one of the lucky people eligible to get in on the action based on Amazon’s unknown criteria, you can slash the price of the Fire TV Stick 4K down to just $24.99. That is not a typo. It’s the lowest price ever for a 4K Fire TV Stick, matching Amazon’s deal from Prime Day 2019 and beating last year’s price on Black Friday. As we mentioned, the only problem is that not everyone is eligible for this deal. Go to the Fire TV Stick 4K page on Amazon’s website and if you get lucky, you might see a note under the $49.99 price that looks like the one below — but even if you don’t, you might still be able to score one on sale.

It’s important to note that you need to give this deal a shot even if you don’t see that note because the special coupon might still work. Drop a Fire TV Stick 4K into your cart and use the promo code 4KFIRETV at checkout. If you’re eligible for the deal, the price will drop to $24.99. If you’re not eligible for the deal, you’ll see a message that the coupon code is not valid — but don’t get too upset because we’ve got another Fire TV Stick 4K deal for you down below.

First, you can read about the aforementioned offer on Amazon’s terms and conditions page right here:

Fire TV Stick 4K: 50% off with promo code Exclusive, limited-time offer. Terms & Conditions apply. This is a limited time offer. Offer only valid for invited Amazon customers who have received this offer directly from Amazon through email or online display advertisements. Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time. Offer good while supplies last. Offer only applies to Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote, streaming media player sold by Amazon Digital Services LLC. Shipping charges and taxes may apply to discounted items. Offer limited to one per customer and account. Offer is non-transferable, may not be resold, and may not be combined with other offers. To redeem this offer, please enter the promo code during checkout. Promotional code valid until 11:59 p.m. (PT) December 31, 2020. If any of the products related to this offer are returned, your refund will equal the amount you paid for the product, subject to applicable refund policies.

