Any face mask is better than nothing when it comes to protecting you from the novel coronavirus, but Powecom KN95 face masks are the most popular option right now because they’re Amazon’s only FDA-authorized KN95 masks and they’re on sale at a discount.



Plain old 3-ply coronavirus face masks are great for everyday use in low-risk situations, and now you can get the same type of face masks in black if you want something a bit more stylish.

One problem so many people have masks like those is that they don’t fit well on the sides of your face — now, there’s a brilliant viral hack that easily eliminates all the gaps around your mask.

Now that schools across the country have reopened and the flu season is just around the corner, there’s no question that you need to be extra cautious to keep yourself and your loved ones safe from the coronavirus. You obviously need plenty Purell hand sanitizer — which is actually on Amazon right now at the lowest price on the whole internet — and you need things like hand soap and disinfectant sprays as well. But there’s one thing that’s way more important than anything else, and you all know by now exactly what it is: A face mask.

COVID-19 is wildly contagious and it spreads from person to person through the air, for the most part, so soaps and sanitizers are nowhere near as crucial as masks. The virus is released from the mouth in microscopic droplets or even smaller aerosols when an infected person coughs, sneezes, sings, yells, or even just talks. If those droplets enter another person’s eyes, nose, or mouth, he or she can catch the potentially deadly disease. That’s why wearing a face mask provides two elements of protection — face masks help stop sick people from spreading the disease, and they also help block aerosolized virus from entering a healthy person’s mouth or nose.

If you want the best possible protection, you need a high-quality face mask that has been tested by NIOSH and authorized for use by the FDA. Powecom KN95 face masks are the only masks on Amazon right now that fit the bill, and they were found by NIOSH to filter more than 99% of small airborne particles like human coronaviruses. That’s even better than most 3M N95 masks!

Those are indeed the best face masks money can buy, but they’re a little pricey. If you’re looking to spend a bit less money, you’ll find that best-selling COVAFLU KN95 face masks and SupplyAID KN95 face masks are both in stock at new, lower prices.

Those are all great masks for people who want to be extra safe in general, and they’re must-haves for higher-risk situations like riding public transportation or being indoors around other people. For normal everyday use, however, a more basic face covering is fine. Jointown 3-ply face masks have been the best-selling coronavirus face masks on Amazon since the pandemic began and they’re down to the lowest price we’ve seen in months. If you want something a bit more trendy, the black 3-layer coronavirus face masks everyone’s wearing right now are on sale at a ridiculously low price and Amazon also has reusable black cloth face masks in stock.

It’s so crucial to keep in mind that these masks do a fine job… but only if they fit properly on your face. If there are gaps on the sides or on the bottom of the mask, aerosolized virus is more likely to pass through. That’s why a simple face mask hack that went viral recently is so awesome. It takes 60 seconds to do, and it makes these standard 3-ply face masks fit so much better for many people. What’s the trick? Check out the Instagram video embedded below to see how easy (and brilliant!) it is. The video was created and posted on TikTok by a dentist named Olivia Cui, and then reposted on Instagram by Katie Couric.

