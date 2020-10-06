If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day 2020 doesn’t officially begin until next week, but Amazon just launched several fantastic early Prime Day deals that are available right now.

Prices start at just $24.99 for the popular Blink Mini smart security camera, and you can also get a $90 Echo Show 5 for just $44.99, an all-time low price.

Check out all the best early Prime Day deals right here.

Amazon’s big Prime Day 2020 sales event officially kicks off in exactly one week on October 13th, and it ends at the end of the following day on October 14th. Of course, if there’s one thing we know about Amazon, it’s that the online retailer’s Prime Day deals are never going to be contained solely to those two days. Early Prime Day deals were made available starting last week as soon as Amazon announced the official dates for Prime Day 2020. The bad news is all of those early deals have now ended… but the good news is that a whole slew of new early Prime Day 2020 deals are now available!

You’ll find plenty of deep discounts on this page at Amazon, but we’ll cut the suspense for you and skip right to the good stuff. There are five deals in particular that rise above the rest, but remember — as is the case on Prime Day, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber in order to take advantage of these sales.

First, you can pick up a best-selling Echo Show 5 for just $44.99, a new all-time low price. Considering it normally sells for $90, this is an absolute steal for Amazon’s wonderfully compact Alexa-powered smart display. You can also snag Blink Mini smart security cameras for just $24.99 each, which is crazy! Beyond that, you’re looking at three of the best Prime Day TV deals we’ve seen, which is quite impressive when you consider that Prime Day hasn’t even started yet. Amazon’s early Prime Day deals slash the newest $450 Toshiba 55-inch 4K Fire TV to $299.99, the $300 Insignia 43-inch 4K Fire TV drops to $199.99, and you can pick up a $180 Toshiba 32-inch Fire TV for only $119.99.

As we noted, you’ll find more early Prime Day deals right here on Amazon’s site, and everything you need to know about the five aforementioned products is down below.

Echo Show 5 – $44.99

Alexa can show you more – Compact 5.5” smart display ready to help manage your day, entertain at a glance, and connect you to friends and family.

Made to fit your life – Cook along to step-by-step recipes. Easily update to-do lists and calendars. Glance at weather and traffic on your way out.

Big entertainment – Ask Alexa to show you movie trailers, TV shows, movies, or the news. Or listen to radio stations, podcasts, and audiobooks.

Control your smart home – Voice control compatible devices or manage them on the easy-to-use display. Ask Alexa to show you security cameras, control lights, and adjust thermostats.

Connect with video calling and messaging – Call friends and family who have the Alexa app, an Echo device with a screen, or Skype. Make announcements to other devices in your home.

Make it yours – Choose the clock face that fits your style best. Use your favorite photos on the home screen. Create morning routines to start your day.

Designed to protect your privacy – Turn off the microphone and camera with one press of a button. Slide the built-in shutter to cover the camera.

Blink Mini smart security camera – $24.99

1080P HD indoor, plug-in security camera with motion detection and two way audio that lets you monitor the inside of your home day and night.

Get alerts on your smartphone whenever motion is detected or customize motion detection zones so you can see what matters most.

See, hear, and speak to people and pets in your home on your smartphone with Blink Mini’s live view and two-way audio features (live view is not continuous).

Sets up in minutes – just plug in the camera, connect it to wifi, and add it to your Blink app.

Blink Mini includes a free trial of the Blink cloud storage subscription through December 31, 2020.

For additional ease of use, pair Blink Mini with a supported Alexa-enabled device to engage live view, view recorded videos, and arm and disarm using just your voice.

Toshiba TF-55A810U21 55-inch 4K UHD TV – Fire TV Edition – $299.99

Fire TV Edition brings together live-over-the air TV, and your streaming content on the home screen. Connect any HD antenna (sold separately) to watch live over-the-air TV, or stream movies and shows from Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO and more.

This TV is smart and simple in every way. Just plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi and enjoy. Plus, your TV keeps getting smarter with new Alexa skills and features through automatic over-the-air software updates, so that you always have the latest.

Experience breathtaking 4K Ultra HD picture quality with over 8 million pixels for stunning clarity, deep contrast and vivid colors. Watch movies and TV shows come to life in ultra high definition.

Everything you’d expect from a remote – plus launch apps, search for TV shows, switch inputs, control smart home devices and more, using just your voice. With Prime Video, Netflix and HBO buttons, instantly access your favorite apps.

Item arrives in packaging that reveals what’s inside and can’t be hidden.

All-New Insignia NS-43DF710NA21 43-inch Smart 4K UHD – Fire TV Edition – $199.99

Fire TV Edition brings together live-over-the air TV and your streaming content on the home screen. Connect any HD antenna (sold separately) to watch live over-the-air TV or stream movies and shows from Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, and more.

Experience breathtaking 4K Ultra HD picture quality with over 8 million pixels for stunning clarity, deep contrast and vivid colors. Watch movies and TV shows come to life in ultra high deﬁnition.

Everything you’d expect from a remote – plus launch apps, search for TV shows, switch inputs, control smart home devices and more, using just your voice. With Prime Video, Netflix buttons, instantly access your favorite apps.

This TV is smart and simple in every way. Just plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi and enjoy. Plus, your TV keeps getting smarter with new Alexa skills and features through automatic over-the-air software updates, so that you always have the latest.

Item arrives in packaging that reveals what’s inside and can’t be hidden.

Toshiba TF-32A710U21 32-inch Smart HD TV – Fire TV Edition – $119.99

Fire TV Edition brings together live-over-the air TV and your streaming content on the home screen. Connect any HD antenna (sold separately) to watch live over-the-air TV or stream movies and shows from Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, and more.

Everything you’d expect from a remote – plus launch apps, search for TV shows, switch inputs, control smart home devices and more, using just your voice. With Prime Video, Netflix buttons, instantly access your favorite apps.

This TV is smart and simple in every way. Just plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi and enjoy. Plus, your TV keeps getting smarter with new Alexa skills and features through automatic over-the-air software updates, so that you always have the latest.

Watch over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes in HD, from Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Hulu, and more. Plus, access tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills.

Item arrives in packaging that reveals what’s inside and can’t be hidden.

