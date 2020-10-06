If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

President Trump confirmed last week that he and the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19, which serves as a stark reminder that everyone is at risk during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

With schools back open and flu season looming, it’s crucial that we all continue to take precautions in order to keep ourselves and our families safe.

Here, we’ll remind our readers of the five most important things you need in order to keep from catching covid.

We’ll also tell you where to get things like the highest-quality face masks and Purell hand sanitizer at the lowest prices on the internet.

News last week that the president had contracted COVID-19 came as quite a shock. Trump and all of the people around him were being tested regularly for coronavirus, and the president was reportedly taking plenty of precautions. Unfortunately, letting your guard down even for a split second can spell disaster during the coronavirus pandemic. The president and first lady are now both in quarantine inside the White House, and they have the best available care at their disposal. But this is still a stark reminder that everyone out there needs to take care and protect themselves from the scary virus.

We’re now more than eight months into the coronavirus pandemic, and we know far more about the virus than we did in the early days of the outbreaks in the US. That said, the basic precautions people need to take to keep themselves and their families safe haven’t changed. Wear a face mask. Practice social distancing. Wash your hands frequently, especially after touching surfaces or objects that could be contaminated. Regularly clean and disinfect surfaces in your home and office.

It’s not rocket science, but there are still some tools that you need to have at your disposal in order to do it right. Those tools include high-quality face masks, Purell hand sanitizer, Purell alcohol wipes, and more. In this post, we’ll show you where to get the best possible coronavirus protection products at the lowest possible prices.

Face masks for high-risk situations

Some situations are more conducive than others when it comes to catching COVID-19. For example, being indoors around other people and riding on public transportation are both high-risk scenarios. Meanwhile, grocery shopping in a large open space or being outside while practicing social distancing are low-risk situations. You need to wear a face mask in any of those circumstances, but the mask you choose doesn’t have to offer medical-grade protection in lower-risk situations.

When you’re inside near other people, at a doctor’s office, riding public transportation, flying on an airplane, or anywhere else where the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high, you should have a face mask that offers the best possible protection. Unless you want to pay $10 or $15+ on a medical-grade N95 mask, Powecom KN95 face masks are the best in the business. In fact, according to NIOSH’s testing, these Powecom masks work even better than most 3M N95 masks, filtering up to 99.2% of small airborne particles from the air. They’re the only FDA-authorized KN95 masks on Amazon, and they’re on sale at the lowest price we’ve seen right now.

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Reusable, Disposable Masks on FDA EUA List, Protection for Dust Pollen,… $26.25 ($2.63 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Face masks for low-risk situations

When you’re outside or indoors in big open spaces that are properly ventilated, you don’t need to use medical-grade face masks to protect yourself and the people around you. You’ll find three great options below for low-cost, high-quality face masks like Amazon’s best-selling 3-ply masks and top-rated reusable cloth face masks.

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $12.37 ($0.25 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bigox Face Mask Black 50Pcs $16.99 ($0.34 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Safe+Mate x Case-Mate - Cloth Face Mask - Washable & Reusable - Adult S/M - Cotton - with Filte… $24.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Hand sanitizer

Keeping your hands clean is crucial, but constantly washing your hands with soap and water while you’re out and about isn’t feasible. Purell hand sanitizer is the best in the business and it was impossible to come by for so long. Now, Purell pump bottles and Purell travel bottles are available on Amazon at the lowest prices on the entire internet. You can even get Purell alcohol wipes if you hurry, and they’re still basically impossible to find anywhere else.

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 1 fl oz Flip-Cap Bottle with Displa… $35.64 for 36 bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel for Workplaces, Clean Scent, 20 fl oz Pump Bottle… $112.90 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer, Refreshing Gel, 8 fl oz Sanitizer Table Top Pump Bottle (Case o… $51.90 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Premoistened Sanitizing Hand Wipes, Towelettes Individually Wrapped, 100/box $42.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Disinfecting wipes

High-quality disinfecting wipes from top brands are still very hard to come by in stores, but Amazon has some inventory at less inflated prices than we’ve been seeing for the past few months. In fact, Lysol wipes and Clorox wipes are both in stock right now, though they could sell out at any moment.

Disinfecting Wipes on Amazon $$5.96+ Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Coronavirus-killing cleaners

Disinfecting wipes are crucial cleaning supplies, but you also need coronavirus-killing household cleaners to disinfect surfaces in your home, office, and anywhere else you spend time. Lysol spray, Clorox Commercial Bleach Cleaner, Clorox spray cleaner, and Pine-Sol Sparkling Wave Multi-Purpose Cleaner have all been proven to kill the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19.

Lysol Disinfectant Spray, Crisp Linen, 19 oz (Pack of 2) $42.58 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Clorox Commercial Solutions Clorox Clean-Up All Purpose Cleaner with Bleach - Original, 128 Oun… $45.24 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Clorox 055500015290 Clean-Up Disinfectant Bleach Cleaner, Fresh Scent(Pack of 2) $23.05 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Pine Sol 41904 48 Oz Pine-Sol Sparkling Wave Scent Multi Purpose Cleaner $38.96 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.