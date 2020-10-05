If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Everyone knows that the deals leading up to Prime Day each year are just as good as the sales you’ll find on Prime Day, and 2020 is no different. Highlights in Monday’s daily deals roundup include Clorox wipes in stock at slightly less inflated prices, Amazon’s only FDA-authorized KN95 face masks on sale for $26.25 per 10-pack instead of $45 (NIOSH says they work even better than most 3M N95 masks!), AirPods Pro with double the discount we saw on Black Friday last year, top-selling Jointown 3-layer face masks at the lowest price ever, Purell 8oz pump bottles sold directly by Amazon at the lowest price online back in stock after selling out last week, discounted Purell travel bottles and Purell alcohol wipes, two incredible Instant Pot deals you don’t want to miss, Amazon’s first big blowout sale of 2020 on Halloween candy for one day only, up to $730 off the most stunning Sony 4K smart TV you’ve ever seen, an early Prime Day deal that slashes the newest Insignia 50-inch Fire TV to just $249.99, 30% off Sweese porcelain dishes and cups, an awesome smartphone-connected blood pressure monitor for just $34.98, Amazon’s best-selling protein bars back in stock, and more. Check out all of today’s top deals down below.

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Reusable, Disposable Masks on FDA EUA List, Protection for Dust Pollen,… $26.25 ($2.63 / mask) Available from Amazon

Clorox wipes Clorox Fresh Scent Disinfecting Wipes, 75 Count 2-Pack $34.99 Available from Amazon

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $12.37 ($0.25 / mask) Available from Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro $219.00 Available from Amazon

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer, Refreshing Gel, 8 fl oz Sanitizer Table Top Pump Bottle (Case o… $51.90 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 1 fl oz Flip-Cap Bottle with Displa… $35.64 for 36 bottles Available from Amazon

PURELL 902210BX Sanitizing Hand Wipes, 5 x 7, 100/Box $38.00 Available from Amazon

Instant Pot Max Pressure Cooker 9 in 1, Best for Canning with 15PSI and Sterilizer, 6 Qt $149.99 Available from Amazon

Instant Pot 8 Qt Aura Pro Multi-Use Programmable Multicooker with Sous Vide, Silver (Renewed) $126.86 Available from Amazon

Save up to 25% off Hershey Halloween Assorted Candy $4.68 - $21.23 Available from Amazon

Quest Nutrition- High Protein, Low Carb, Gluten Free, Keto Friendly, 12 Count $24.99 Available from Amazon

Sony X900H 65 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR, Game Mode for Gaming, and Alexa Compa… $969.99 Available from Amazon

All-New Insignia NS-50DF710NA21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 $249.99 Available from Amazon

30% off Sweese Porcelain Dishes and Cups $11.49 - $32.89 Available from Amazon

iHealth Track Wireless Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor with Wide range Cuff that fits Standard… $34.98 Available from Amazon

