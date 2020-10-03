If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve got 10 incredible daily deals for you to check out on Saturday, including early Prime Day deals and a few must-have essentials that are in such high demand right now, we have no idea how they’re discounted. For example, Amazon’s only FDA-authorized KN95 face masks that are NIOSH-tested and found to work even better than most 3M N95 masks are on sale for $26.25 per 10-pack instead of $45. How is that even possible?! Also, large Purell pump bottles, Purell travel bottles, and Purell alcohol wipes are all available at the lowest prices on the whole internet. You can’t even find these in stores right now!

You know what? Those last three deals are all on Purell products, so we’ll call that one deal and give you eight more fantastic options to check out on Saturday. Highlights include sleek black coronavirus face masks for only $0.34 each, a rare opportunity to get Lysol wipes at slightly less inflated prices, a sizable $30 discount on Apple’s amazing AirPods Pro, an unbelievable early Prime Day TV deal that slashes $430 off a stunning Sony 65-inch 4K smart TV, a huge $50 discount on the Instant Pot Max, $23 off the beloved Instant Pot Aura Pro with built-in sous vide, a top-rated pulse oximeter that can warn you of a possible coronavirus infection for just $15.22, the “iPhone of forehead thermometers” on sale at the lowest price of 2020, a one-day sale on portable blenders, and another one-day sale on an incredible shiatsu back and neck massager. You don’t want to miss any of today’s spectacular deals, and you’ll find them all listed down below.

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Reusable, Disposable Masks on FDA EUA List, Protection for Dust Pollen,… $26.25 ($2.63 / mask) Available from Amazon

Bigox Face Mask Black 50Pcs $16.99 ($0.34 / mask) Available from Amazon

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 1 fl oz Flip-Cap Bottle with Displa… $35.64 for 36 bottles Available from Amazon

PURELL 902210BX Sanitizing Hand Wipes, 5 x 7, 100/Box $38.00 Available from Amazon

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel for Workplaces, Clean Scent, 20 fl oz Pump Bottle… $112.90 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

LYSOL 82159 Disinfecting Wipes, 7 x 8, Lemon and Lime Blossom, 35/Canister, 3/Pack $39.99 Available from Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro $219.00 Available from Amazon

Sony X900H 65 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR, Game Mode for Gaming, and Alexa Compa… $969.99 Available from Amazon

Instant Pot Max Pressure Cooker 9 in 1, Best for Canning with 15PSI and Sterilizer, 6 Qt $149.99 Available from Amazon

Instant Pot 8 Qt Aura Pro Multi-Use Programmable Multicooker with Sous Vide, Silver (Renewed) $126.86 Available from Amazon

Fingertip Pulse Oximeter, Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor (SpO2) with Pulse Rate Measurements a… $15.22 Available from Amazon

iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, Infrared Adult Thermometer for Adults and Kids,Digital I… $29.99 Available from Amazon

30% off on PopBabies Portable Blender $25.89 Available from Amazon

Shiatsu Back Neck and Shoulder Massager with Heat - Electric Massage Pillow with 3D Deep Tissue… $22.38 Available from Amazon

