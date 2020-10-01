If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are now more N95 masks for sale online than there have been in recent months, but prices are extremely inflated.

Instead of paying $10 to $15 or even more per mask, take advantage of Amazon’s shockingly good sale on Powecom KN95 face masks.

Powecom’s masks are the only KN95 face masks on Amazon that have received emergency use authorization from the FDA.

They were tested by Niosh and found to filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles — that’ even better performance than most 3M N95 face masks, which cost a fortune right now.

If you scroll through Amazon’s disposable respirator page right now, you’ll actually find a bunch of N95 masks in stock from leading brands like 3M, Honeywell, and more. N95 masks like these are considered to be the gold standard in COVID-19 protection, and they’re still in short supply thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. That’s why if you want some, you have to be willing to pay inflated prices. In fact, if you buy N95 masks elsewhere online, you might pay as much as $270 for a single box of 3M masks! That’s insane and retailers that charge those prices are shameful, but there’s another option out there that’s just as good. As a matter of fact, this option isn’t “just as good,” it’s actually even better.

For low-risk situations like being outdoors, Amazon’s best-selling 3-layer coronavirus face masks are fine and they’re only $0.36 each right now. But for higher-risk situations like being indoors around other people or riding on public transportation, you need much better protection than those 3-ply masks and cloth masks can offer. That’s where Powecom masks come in.

KN95 Face Mask Reusable, Disposable Masks on FDA EUA List, Protection for Dust Pollen, 10 Pack $26.25 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Powecom KN95 face masks are the only KN95 masks on Amazon that have been tested by NIOSH and are on the FDA’s list of authorized KN95 masks. Of note, NIOSH’s testing found that these masks are up to 99.2% effective as opposed to the 95% minimum for an N95 or KN95 mask. Most N95 masks from 3M have been found by NIOSH to filter between 95% and 97% od small airborne particles like human coronaviruses, so these Powecom masks offer even better protection than the market leader.

While 3M N95 masks and other masks from top brands can cost $15 each, FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks retail for $45 per 10-pack. Grab them today, however, and you’ll only pay $26.25 — that’s just $2.63 per mask! What’s more, this is an Amazon discount as opposed to a coupon, so you can buy as many packs as you want at this price instead of just one. These masks sold out last week when tens of thousands of our readers swarmed Amazon to get them, so you shouldn’t expect them to stay in stock too long.

KN95 Face Mask Reusable, Disposable Masks on FDA EUA List, Protection for Dust Pollen, 10 Pack $26.25 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Those masks are definitely our top choice and they’re the best-selling KN95 masks among our readers, but there are two more options we want to share. If those masks sell out of if you’re looking for some variety to ensure you get masks with the best possible fit, check out COVAFLU KN95 face masks and SupplyAID KN95 face masks. The COVAFLU masks are by a British healthcare company called Clinova, and they’re extremely popular on Amazon at just $3.00 each. SupplyAID masks are just as good, and 5-packs are in stock right now.

COVAFLU KN95 Disposable Fold Flat Face Mask (Pack of 10 KN95 Face Masks) $29.99 ($3.00 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SuppyAID RRS-KN95-5PK KN95 Protective Mask, Protection Against PM2.5 Dust. Pollen and Haze-Proo… $16.05 ($3.21 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.