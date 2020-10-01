If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Everyone loves Bose headphones and speakers, but so many people out there can’t afford the brand’s sky-high prices.

That’s what you definitely need to check out Amazon’s killer Bose deals, which slash some of the company’s hottest products to rock-bottom prices

Among the highlights, you’ll find a $50 discount on Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise cancelling headphones, another $50 discount on the Bose Solo 5 soundbar, and the lowest price yet on the awesome Bose SoundFree true wireless earbuds that make $159 AirPods sound like cheap headphones from a dollar store.

Bose is one of the best personal audio brands on the market, but some of the company’s hottest headphones and speakers cost a small fortune. The good news, however, is that many of the company’s best-sellers are somewhat more attainable right now if you take advantage of a big sale happening over at Amazon. Some are familiar deals that that we see pretty often, but a few of them are so impressive that you might not believe it — like a slight discount on the industry-leading Bose 700 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones.



The Bose 700 series headphones are the latest and greatest active noise cancelling headphones from Bose, and they’re rivaled only by the hot new Sony WH1000XM4 headphones that were just released a few months ago. They are able to access Alexa or Google Assistant with the touch of a button and the voice pickup is unrivaled. You can pretty much go wherever you want with these headphones on.

Of course, Bose’s best is still a bit pricey even with a discount, so there are two other Bose headphones deals you should definitely consider. The wildly popular Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones get a $50 discount to $299, and Bose’s first and only true wireless earbuds, the Bose SoundSport Free True Wireless Earbuds, are on sale right now at a new all-time low price of just $149. That’s a crazy price for true wireless earphones that make Apple’s $159 AirPods sound like cheap dollar store headphones!



These two headphones are great for commuting to work or working out in the gym. The QuietComfort 35 II come in three different colors and are Bose AR-enabled, meaning you can enjoy augmented reality with them. You’ll be able to connect to your iPhone, iPad, or Android device seamlessly and the dual microphone system rejects noise to provide clear talking. The SoundSport Free come in four colors and are sweat- and weather-resistant. Enjoy five hours of continuous play time on a single charge. There are also three sizes of ear tips to best fit your ears.

If you’re looking for speakers instead, there are two Amazon deals in particular that you’ll likely be interested in. The Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System everyone loves so much is down to $199 from $250 and the Bose Home Speaker 500 with killer sound quality and hands-free Alexa voice control gets a big $100 discount to $299.



These will enhance your listening experience, whether you’re in front of the TV or laying in bed. The Solo 5 delivers clear audio that your TV can’t. But you can also connect it to Bluetooth to play music from anywhere. You can also do that with the Home Speaker 500, so you’ll always be able to play just what you want to hear. The Home Speaker 500 is voice-controlled as well, making your life that much easier.

