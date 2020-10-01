If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve got some truly impressive daily deals for you to check out on Thursday, but the first one is DEFINITELY going to sell out fast so you’ll need to hurry. Not only are Lysol Disinfecting Wipes sold directly by Amazon back in stock right now, but they’re also somehow discounted to just $5.97 per canister despite the fact that we’re in the middle of a pandemic and they’re impossible to find most places! Once those wipes sell out — and the will definitely sell out — you can get 2-packs of Lysol wipes from third-party sellers at slightly less inflated prices than what we’ve been seeing lately.

Other top deals on Thursday include the lowest price ever on Powecom KN95 face masks (the only FDA-authorized KN95 masks on Amazon, which filter even better than most 3M N95 masks!), best-selling black 3-layer coronavirus masks for just $0.34 each, Purell travel bottles and Purell 20oz pump bottles at the lowest prices on the internet, hard-to-find Lysol spray at slightly less inflated prices than last week, AirPods Pro on sale with twice the discount we saw this past Black Friday, a massive $402 discount on a stunning Sony 65-inch 4K smart TV, a rare chance to get a Nintendo Switch console at list price on Amazon (it’s definitely going to sell out soon, so hurry!), tons of great Nintendo Switch digital game downloads plus the Ring Fit Adventure in stock, the lowest price ever on a crazy borescope camera that lets you see inside anything (with coupon code 4L78THXO) plus 10% off the version that connects to your smartphone wirelessly, 35% off a fun RC car plus an extra battery, a best-selling gaming headset with noise cancellation for $16.99, a one-day sale on Eureka ergonomic desks, another one-day sale on active wear for men and women, $75 off a top-rated dehumidifier on Thursday only, Kasa smart plugs for just $6.75 each when you buy a discounted 4-pack, and more. Check out all of today’s best bargains below.

KN95 Face Mask Reusable, Disposable Masks on FDA EUA List, Protection for Dust Pollen, 10 Pack $26.25 Available from Amazon

Bigox Face Mask Black 50Pcs $16.99 ($0.34 / mask) Available from Amazon

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 1 fl oz Flip-Cap Bottle with Displa… $35.64 for 36 bottles Available from Amazon

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel for Workplaces, Clean Scent, 20 fl oz Pump Bottle… $112.90 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

Lysol Disinfecting Wipes, Lemon & Lime Blossom, 110ct,Packaging May Vary $5.97 Available from Amazon

Lysol Disinfecting Wipes, Lemon & Lime Blossom, 160ct $32.98 Available from Amazon

Lysol Disinfectant Spray, Crisp Linen, 19 oz (Pack of 2) $42.74 Available from Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro $219.00 Available from Amazon

Sony X900H 65 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR, Game Mode for Gaming, and Alexa Compa… $998.00 Available from Amazon

Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con - HAC-001(-01) $299.99 Available from Amazon

Nintendo Switch Games - Digital Download Codes $14.99 - $59.99 Available from Amazon

Ring Fit Adventure - Nintendo Switch $79.99 Available from Amazon

1080P Dual-Lens Endoscope, DEPSTECH Borescope with 4.5in IPS Screen, HD Inspection Camera with… $66.74 From Amazon| Use code 4L78THXO by 10/5

DEPSTECH Wireless Endoscope, IP67 Waterproof WiFi Borescope Inspection 2.0 Megapixels HD Snake… $32.39 Available from Amazon

BEZGAR 17 Toy Grade 1:14 Scale Remote Control Car, 2WD High Speed 20 Km/h All Terrains Electric… $32.28 Available from Amazon

NUBWO Gaming headsets PS4 N7 Stereo Xbox one Headset Wired PC Gaming Headphones with Noise Canc… $16.99 Available from Amazon

39% off on Eureka ergonomic desks $128.99 - $259.99 Available from Amazon

35% off Colosseum Store Active Wear for Men and Women $8.49 - $15.99 Available from Amazon

TOSOT 4,500 Sq Ft Energy Star Dehumidifier - for Home, Basement, Bedroom or Bathroom - Super Qu… $174.99 Available from Amazon

Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link, Smart Home WiFi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home&IFTTT,No… $26.99 ($6.75 each) Available from Amazon

