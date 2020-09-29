If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Despite the increased availability of things like medical-grade face masks and Purell hand sanitizer, most stores still have big shortages of Lysol Disinfecting Wipes.

These shortages aren’t expected to be resolved anytime soon, but there are some places you can still find disinfecting wipes if you know where to look.

We found a hidden Amazon listing that doesn’t show up in searches, but it’ll get you Lysol wipes with a shocking price discount.

When those inevitably sell out, you can also find Clorox wipes in stock at the lowest price in months.

We hope you’re sitting down right now because we just came across a deal that could very well knock you off your feet. Amazon has Lysol Disinfecting Wipes in stock right now at a discount. We’ll repeat that because there are undoubtedly thousands of BGR Deals readers out there right now who can’t believe they’re eyes. Amazon has Lysol Disinfecting Wipes in stock right now at a discount!

So many coronavirus essentials that had been impossible to find for months are finally available at decent prices these days. Medical-grade face masks are at the top of the list, and our readers have been swarming Amazon to get them. Powecom KN95 face masks are the only FDA-authorized KN95 masks on Amazon, and NIOSH says they filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles. That’s even better performance than most 3M N95 masks out there, yet these masks cost just $2.60 each when you pick up a 10-pack on Amazon for just $38.99 bundled with five BNX A96 masks that are made right here in the USA.

Purell hand sanitizer is also widely available now online, though you’ll still have trouble finding it in stores in most regions. Don’t even bother looking because Amazon has Purell 8oz pump bottles and Purell 1oz travel bottles at the lowest prices in the country right now. You can even find Purell alcohol wipes in stock if you hurry, and they’re impossible to find anywhere else.

Disinfecting wipes are still so hard to come by though, and they’re almost always sold out in local stores and online. Shockingly, however, Amazon has them in stock right now with an insanely rare discount! Hurry and you can pick up canisters of 110 Lysol wipes for just $9.73 each, which is a huge 30% discount. That listing is somewhat hidden on Amazon since it doesn’t pop up in searches, but it’s definitely going to sell out now that we’ve let the cat out of the bag.

Once those Lysol wipes sell out, we’ve got a backup for you that’s almost as good. Hustle and you can pick up 2-packs of Clorox Disinfecting Wipes for just $39.95 each, which is among the best prices we’ve seen in months. If those sell out as well, you’ll find some more options in stock on Amazon’s disinfecting wipes page.

